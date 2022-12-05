Read full article on original website
PC price cuts are coming as manufacturers rethink their portfolios
According to a recent IDC forecast, the PC and tablet markets are expected to shrink. Shipments for tablets and PCs will decline almost 12% in 2022, the research firm reported, and are expected to decline further in 2023. But excess inventory is already forcing suppliers to heavily discount products and shift from the premium segment to more mid-range products, the analysts said.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Lululemon Shares Fall After Outlining Weaker Guidance for Holiday Season in Q4
Lululemon shares fell on Thursday afternoon, despite reporting results for Q3 that topped estimates. Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand were down as much as 9% after hours after the company outlined a weak outlook for its fourth quarter. Lululemon now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion, and Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.30 for the quarter. The lower-than-expected outlook for the holiday season comes as consumers across the board feel the impact of inflation on their wallet. While Lululemon typically caters to higher-income shoppers that have...
Social shopping and more broadband options: Tech trends you can't ignore in 2023
Deloitte's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications 2023 Predictions report looks at some of the global tech trends that are likely to make a difference in the coming year, from online shopping to low-Earth orbit broadband satellites. ZDNET spoke with the consultancy firm's experts, so you can stay informed about these trends.
The 11 best Apple Watch deals this holiday season
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the best time of the year to snag a bargain on incredible tech is still here. Holiday season always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
RHEL and its Linux relatives and rivals: How to choose
Lately, I've noticed a lot of confusion about Red Hat's Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and related distros, such as AlmaLinux OS, Oracle Linux, and Rocky Linux. In addition, there are Red Hat's own RHEL variants, CentOS Stream and Fedora. Mea culpa. It is confusing. Let me help straighten things out.
Dish Wireless opens limited beta for Boost Infinite cellular service
Dish Wireless is ready to start testing its postpaid Boost Infinite wireless service. The company launched a beta program on Wednesday and is taking new customer signups for the rest of the month, or until all beta spots are filled. There's only one price plan available at Boost Infinite. It's...
Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Inflation, Earnings Reports
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which jumped 3.38% on a broad rally led by Technology Services (8.63%) and Consumer Services (7.28%). Down sectors were Energy Minerals and Utilities which both fell less than 0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite was close to flat, down 0.07%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.34%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 0.53%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, closing 0.72% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Durables and Commercial Services.
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
I bought a Mac Studio: Here are the specs I chose and why
Here's an interesting observation. Back before I did most of my daily work on Macs, I upgraded my main workhorse PC just about every 18 months. For most of the time I used Intel Macs, my typical length of use was between 7.6 and 9.9 years in service. But I...
China's trade shrinks sharply as feeble demand, domestic COVID woes take toll
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports in November contracted 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6%, both missing expectations by large margins, customs data showed on Wednesday.
This $65 remote work connectivity hub is a deal you shouldn't miss
With remote and hybrid working options now so firmly entrenched in the workplace that job vacancy postings often mention what is on offer, many of us have converted unused spaces into home offices to cater to work demands. Beyond a PC, laptop, smartphone, and potentially a camera, however, a huge...
Groupon Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $8.72 at -15.56, to $7.36 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down
Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
