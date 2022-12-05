Read full article on original website
WJLA
Prince William County police send community message following 3 juvenile overdoses
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police warned Thursday of three overdoses involving juveniles in a matter of days, one of which was fatal. The juveniles are possibly consuming counterfeit Percocet pills containing the lethal narcotic Fentanyl, police said. The first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec....
WJLA
Charles Co. high school student pulls gun on classmate during fight, sheriff's dept. says
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student pulled a gun during a fight with another student Wednesday at Westlake High School in Charles County, police said. At approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. During the fight, one of the students produced a handgun, the sheriff's department said, adding that a third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release body-camera footage from November in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released body-camera footage Thursday afternoon after a man died in police custody in the Franconia District last month. Police Chief Kevin Davis held a 12:30 p.m. press conference that included the body-camera footage of the incident. Disclaimer: This...
WJLA
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person who was fighting him at DC's Metro Center: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A person is dead after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person at the Metro Center Station in northwest D.C. Wednesday evening, according to The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The off-duty FBI special agent shot 28-year-old Troy Bullock of southeast, D.C., at...
WJLA
Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired after parents complain to Loudoun County School Board
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired in a closed-door meeting Tuesday night following a number of parents complaining about his performance to the school board, the school system confirmed to 7News' Scott Taylor Wednesday morning. Sources initially told 7News' Nick Minock about the termination...
WJLA
'Unusual': Prince William Co. police warn shoppers about thieves' new purse theft tactic
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are warning shoppers about a new twist on a crime of opportunity, saying that thieves are using strategically placed shopping carts to distract their victims in several recent purse thefts. "We believe the shopping carts are being used as...
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
WJLA
Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded gun on school property: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County student was arrested Tuesday for possession of a handgun on school property, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The student is enrolled at Central High School in Capitol Heights, police said. Shortly after 10 a.m., the...
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
WJLA
LCPS superintendent Ziegler to receive salary for 12 months after firing, due to contract
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County School Board members voted to terminate Dr. Scott Ziegler’s employment contract as superintendent of LCPS without cause during a closed meeting on Tuesday evening. LCPS will be required to pay Ziegler a severance of twelve months of salary and compensation, according...
WJLA
Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
WJLA
Loudoun school board to hold emergency meeting Thursday after firing superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night after announcing Dr. Scott Ziegler will no longer be leading the school system. The meeting is set to take place at the school board building in Ashburn, Va. and is slated to...
WJLA
Gun store owner charged with shooting at Montgomery County officer on proactive patrol
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police have filed criminal charges against the owner of a Rockville gun shop after that man allegedly shot at an officer in an undercover vehicle. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the officer drove into the parking lot at Engage Armament located along the 700...
WJLA
One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
WJLA
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
'Not so fast': Fairfax Co. shop owner reports burglary, gets caught for selling THC items
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County business owner reported a burglary at his store but was instead arrested and charged for selling various THC products packaged for resale, police said. On Monday, police said they were called to VaSparx on Cooper Road, in the Mount Vernon District...
WJLA
Man charged with first degree murder in shooting death of 38-year-old DC man on Nov. 9
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 49-year-old D.C. man was charged Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. Andre White of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed, as police say...
