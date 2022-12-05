WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student pulled a gun during a fight with another student Wednesday at Westlake High School in Charles County, police said. At approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. During the fight, one of the students produced a handgun, the sheriff's department said, adding that a third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.

