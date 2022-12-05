ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Charles Co. high school student pulls gun on classmate during fight, sheriff's dept. says

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student pulled a gun during a fight with another student Wednesday at Westlake High School in Charles County, police said. At approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. During the fight, one of the students produced a handgun, the sheriff's department said, adding that a third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.
WALDORF, MD
One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
WASHINGTON, DC
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

