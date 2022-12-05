Mari Bickley and Saniyah Hall form dynamic duo for Laurel girls basketball

Bickley is a three-time All-Ohio selection, while Hall is a one of the top freshmen in Ohio

The two top players on the Laurel girls basketball team jump out right away when watching the Gators play, as they have created what could be one of the most unstoppable duos in Ohio in Mari Bickley and Saniyah Hall.

While a great duo isn’t anything new, what makes this combination unique is that one (Bickley) is a senior while the other (Hall) is just a freshman.

What makes this tag-team work so well together, despite the difference in age?

“They are both unselfish and I think that creates a beautiful combination,” Laurel head coach Terrina Robinson said. “They are both very high-level scorers and when you are a high-level scorer, you understand how the game is supposed to be played.

“Because they understand how the game is supposed to be played, they are not necessarily concerned with ‘what I’m doing.’ It is about what the team is doing and how we can do the best for the team.”

What the players do off the court contributes as well, according to the freshman.

“I think it is about friendship too because the things you do on the court, you should also do off the court,” Hall said. “Friendship plays a big part in that to be in sync on the court.”

The teammates were in sync and showed their scoring prowess on Sunday in a 60-42 win over Scarborough Prep (Canada) in the Ohio vs. Ontario Basketball Classic at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Bickley led the team with 30 points, while Hall scored 20 and it was easy to see what Robinson meant about them understanding how the game is supposed to be played. Neither of the players seemed to force shots to get their points, instead doing their damage in the flow of the offense.

At times throughout the game, Bickley and Hall could be seen talking, and it seemed like the senior was helping guide the freshman. The words from Bickley have helped Hall so far as her high school career is just beginning.

“(What helps me is) her feedback and what she says to me,” Hall said. “She is always encouraging me to get better. Or whenever I don’t know something, she is there to help me. She is always there to encourage me and uplift me.”

That is part of what comes with leadership, a role Bickley has really grown into this season according to her coach. And the four-year starter has been a leader to the entire team, not just Hall.

“Mari has taken everybody under her wing because she is our natural-born leader,” Robinson said. “That is something we have been working on with her since she has been a freshman. This year, she is embracing that role.”

For one to lead, they must have a resume for the younger players to respect. Bickley has just that. She was named special mention All-Ohio as a freshman, third-team All-Ohio as a sophomore and then first-team All-Ohio last year as a junior.

“You are only as strong as your leader and our leader is very strong and is leading them in the way they need to be led,” Robinson said.

Robinson also believes that Bickley has learned from the scars of seasons’ past, when Laurel lost in the regional finals in 2020, the state semifinals in 2021 and the district final last season.

“Failures lead to success,” Robinson said. “Because we have had the amount of failures we have had, she is able to lead people in the right direction to be successful.

For Bickley, she feels the role of leader has been made easier because of the players she is leading.

“All of our freshmen, like Saniyah, do a good job of listening and learning from us and taking what we do and learning from it,” Bickley said. “And they are perceptive to what we are telling them. They just want to learn.”

Robinson agreed with her senior leader about Hall.

“She is a great kid, that is one of the things that people take for granted,” Robinson said. “She is never negative, she always wants to learn and she is always willing to do what is best for the team.”

Learning is a two-way street with this duo, however.

As Hall starts to talk about learning from Bickley, the senior interjects.

“Some of the stuff she does, it inspires me to do,” Hall starts to say.

“I learn a lot from her, too, honestly,” Bickley says. “She is just so mature. She doesn’t play like a freshman.”

It isn’t just about basketball at Laurel, either.

The Laurel School is ranked as one of the best in the state and the country and students are expected to care about academics the way they care about athletics.

Bickley has taken that seriously, as has accepted an offer to continue her academics and basketball at Princeton.

“Our school is very high academically,” Bickley said. “We have study table before practice every day, and I help them if they need anything with their homework. Just encouraging them to make sure their work is done.”

But once the study table is done, it is back to the court for practice, where Bickley and Hall learn from each other by competing against one another because Robinson has taken to putting the two girls on opposite teams.

“We just compete and go at it, our practices are very competitive,” Bickley said. “If we can do something against each other, we feel like we can do it against anyone.”