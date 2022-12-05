ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Texas 2036 discusses legislative priorities for the 88th legislative session

John Hryhorchuk is senior vice president for policy and advocacy at Texas 2036. (Courtesy Texas 2036) Texas 2036 is a future-focused public policy organization that focuses on statewide long-term planning. Community Impact spoke with John Hryhorchuk, the senior vice president for policy and advocacy, in a Nov. 28 interview. Hryhorchuk detailed the organization's focuses for the upcoming 88th Legislative session, beginning in January.
