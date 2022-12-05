Read full article on original website
Q&A: Texas 2036 discusses legislative priorities for the 88th legislative session
John Hryhorchuk is senior vice president for policy and advocacy at Texas 2036. (Courtesy Texas 2036) Texas 2036 is a future-focused public policy organization that focuses on statewide long-term planning. Community Impact spoke with John Hryhorchuk, the senior vice president for policy and advocacy, in a Nov. 28 interview. Hryhorchuk detailed the organization's focuses for the upcoming 88th Legislative session, beginning in January.
Gov. Abbott to appoint Flower Mound senator as next secretary of state
After 30 years in the Texas Legislature, Sen. Jane Nelson will replace John Scott as the secretary of state. Nelson is Gov. Greg Abbott's fourth appointee to the role in four years. (Courtesy Sen. Jane Nelson) A longtime state senator from Flower Mound will be nominated to be Texas’ next...
Federal government delays Real ID deadline: What Texans need to know
All Real ID-compliant driver's licenses have a gold circle with an inset star in the upper right corner. Above is an example of a compliant driver's license for a Texan who is at least 21 years old. (Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety) Those who plan to fly next spring...
NCTCOG's Area Agency on Aging develops financial fitness program for older adults
Adults age 60 and older in the organization’s 14-county coverage area in North Texas are eligible to participate in the free program. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging has launched a new program developed with Aetna to help older adults and caregivers manage their finances.
Mail your gifts by Dec. 24: Here are the holiday hours for the U.S. Postal Service and state offices
The U.S. Postal Service recommends customers drop their mail in the blue collection boxes by noon Dec. 24 or stop by their local post office. Some USPS locations may have limited hours on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy U.S. Postal Service) In observance of federal holidays, all U.S. Post Office locations will...
