Yardbarker

The Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Biggest Trash Talker Revealed During James Harrison’s Tell All

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, James Harrison, appeared on Monday’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger . Roethlisberger and his co-host Spencer T’eo sat down to watch Sunday’s game against Atlanta together and Harrison was their special guest. During the show, the gang talked about a variety of topics, including who was the biggest trash talker on the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To The George Pickens Sideline Video

Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens made headlines after showing frustration towards the team's coaching staff on Sunday. Mike Tomlin doesn't seem too worried about it though. Telling reporters that he appreciates the first-year receiver's "competitive spirit." "I'd rather say whoa than sic 'em," Tomlin explained. "I want a guy that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision

So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA

