PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Yardbarker
The Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Biggest Trash Talker Revealed During James Harrison’s Tell All
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, James Harrison, appeared on Monday’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger . Roethlisberger and his co-host Spencer T’eo sat down to watch Sunday’s game against Atlanta together and Harrison was their special guest. During the show, the gang talked about a variety of topics, including who was the biggest trash talker on the Steelers.
Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens' Attitude
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach isn't having the "BS" narrative of George Pickens.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Mike Tomlin Reacts To The George Pickens Sideline Video
Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens made headlines after showing frustration towards the team's coaching staff on Sunday. Mike Tomlin doesn't seem too worried about it though. Telling reporters that he appreciates the first-year receiver's "competitive spirit." "I'd rather say whoa than sic 'em," Tomlin explained. "I want a guy that...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
No one believed it was possible, but here the Pittsburgh Steelers are.
Mike Tomlin shouldn’t stroke George Pickens’ fragile ego
It wasn’t difficult to lip-read the profane message rookie receiver had for his coaches and teammates on the sidelines of the Steelers’ 19-16 win over Atlanta last Sunday. “Throw me the (bleepin’) ball!” the disgruntled receiver shouted as he exited the field. Pickens’ meltdown after catching...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
The Houston Texans will be without their top wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the second consecutive game due to a calf injury.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin on George Pickens looking for more targets: ‘I want that guy’
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin backed rookie wide receiver George Pickens for wanting more targets, saying he loves his competitive spirit.
'We Ride With Marcus': Falcons Support Mariota Despite Rising Calls for QB Change
The Atlanta Falcons are not giving up on quarterback Marcus Mariota despite the team's current losing streak.
NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision
So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Begin Ravens Week With Five Injured Starters
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with six injuries total.
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
Two different concerns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, both equally as troubling - and fixable.
