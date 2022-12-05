Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
WSU football loses receiver core, 6 other players for 2023
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars football program has lost quite a few key players after the end of the regular season. In the last week, the Cougs have lost their top four receivers in De’Zhaun Stribling, Donovan Ollie, Robert Ferrell and Renard Bell. Ferrell and Bell are out of eligibility, and Stribling and Ollie have entered the transfer...
Former Bulldog reflects on last meeting with Wazzu
The upcoming Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl pairing between Fresno State and Washington State has brought out a feeling of nostalgia – for those Bulldogs who last played in a contest between the Cougars and ‘Dogs nearly three decades ago. Especially for one who had to overcome an early...
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff: Officiating error during Oregon-Washington State game ‘embarrassing’
The officiating error that led to an erroneous down during Oregon’s win over Washington State earlier this season was “embarrassing” and the kind of procedural error the Pac-12 is going to address in the offseason, according to conference commissioner George Kliavkoff. During the second quarter of the...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: It’s a Small and Sometimes Scary World on the Palouse
With our daughter in her senior year at Washington State University this year, my husband and I drove twice in November to Pullman for football games, where she performed in the Cougar Marching Band. On Nov. 12, the Saturday after Veterans Day, we hunkered in the stands enduring 30-degree temperatures...
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
WSU Updates Strategic Plan, Retires President Kirk Schulz's 'Drive to 25' Initiative
PULLMAN - Washington State University President Kirk Schulz’s “Drive to 25” initiative has been retired and replaced with a new strategic plan. President Schulz announced his “Drive to 25” imitative when he was hired 6 years ago. The effort tried to get WSU ranked among the top 25 public research institutions in the country by 2030.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
kptv.com
Idaho police release car description possibly connected to killings of 4 students
MOSCOW Idaho. (KPTV) - Police on Wednesday released a description of a car that was seen in the area of the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered three weeks ago. In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, police posted pictures of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as...
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
iheart.com
President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence
Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0