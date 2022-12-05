Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Homeowners insurer UPC is withdrawing from Louisiana in 2023
Florida-based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000 Louisiana policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023. About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose current policy term is scheduled to end in 2023 will receive...
Southwestern Energy donates $300,000 to LCTCS scholarships
Southwestern Energy (SWN), the nation’s largest multi-basin natural gas producer with operations in Louisiana, announced a $300,000 donation to increase available Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) scholarships. The three-year commitment aids skilled and post-secondary education access as well as post-graduation career placement in the broader LCTCS system, including Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC), and SOWELA Technical Community College (SOWELA).
Job Fair: LED FastStart event will connect prospects with Louisiana job openings in four cities
Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette and New Orleans. The online event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or throughout the event.
Landry, Missouri AG release Fauci transcript
BATON ROUGE, LA – Today, Louisiana and Missouri are releasing the full transcript for the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken on November 23rd, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
United Way opens project submissions for Day of Caring 2023
United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is now accepting project submissions from local nonprofit agencies for its largest, community-wide volunteer event of the year, Day of Caring. Day of Caring is tentatively scheduled for April 28, 2023, with more than 600 volunteers from local businesses in attendance who are committed to making a difference in the communities in which they live and work.
