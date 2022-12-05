United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is now accepting project submissions from local nonprofit agencies for its largest, community-wide volunteer event of the year, Day of Caring. Day of Caring is tentatively scheduled for April 28, 2023, with more than 600 volunteers from local businesses in attendance who are committed to making a difference in the communities in which they live and work.

