I would be lying if I wasn’t a little bit excited that the Bears might beat the Packers on Sunday. I saw the first half and saw how they actually were dominating the Packers. How the Bears, for the first time in maybe my entire life, had the better QB. How the tides had shifted. Finally. But then the second half came and the Bears went into a bit of a shell, the Packers scored twice, and the Bears lost. Rinse. Repeat. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO