Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Seahawks host Panthers to begin stretch with 4 of 5 at home
CAROLINA (4-8) at SEATTLE (7-5) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 6-6; Seahawks 6-6. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Panthers 30-24, Dec. 15, 2019 in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers were on bye; Seahawks beat Rams...
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
COLUMN: Bears fan offers some sour grapes on Packers
I would be lying if I wasn’t a little bit excited that the Bears might beat the Packers on Sunday. I saw the first half and saw how they actually were dominating the Packers. How the Bears, for the first time in maybe my entire life, had the better QB. How the tides had shifted. Finally. But then the second half came and the Bears went into a bit of a shell, the Packers scored twice, and the Bears lost. Rinse. Repeat. ...
CBS Sports
Packers GM discusses Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, insinuates Jordan Love being part of long-term plans
Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers next season? That question is everywhere, with Rodgers struggling and leaving the game with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It is not out of the question to think his days at Lambeau Field could be numbered.
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record
The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
Bears choose their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Award
Teams in the National Football League selected their nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Award on Tuesday, including the Bears, who selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the honor that salutes a player's contributions to their community.
