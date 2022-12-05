Read full article on original website
Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage
It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
Mum appeals for help deciphering daughter’s hilarious letter to Santa
A concerned mum is asking the internet for all the help she can get to decipher her seven-year-old daughter's letter to Santa Claus. Sharon MacDonald has been tearing her hair out trying to read the wish list her child wrote to Father Christmas so she can get set for the holidays.
A Muslim Mom’s Search for Santa
Imagine for a moment that you were born to immigrant parents and that much of your childhood was shaped by their adjustment to living in this country while keeping what they could of their own traditions and non-Christian faith. There was no mention of Christmas or Santa Claus in your home, and it wasn’t until you attended public school that you first heard about this incredible holiday with presents brought down a chimney by a cheerful man in a red suit. Santa, to you, would be just another wonderful American character - like Snoopy or Scooby-Doo.
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
Polish counter-terrorism police help Santa Claus
WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Santa Claus got some help from Polish counter-terrorism police on Saint Nicholas day as the officers absailed down from the roof of a children's hospital in the southern city of Rzeszow to deliver presents to patients.
Here’s Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule for 2022
Now that it’s December, there is no better time to get into the Christmas spirit than watching a Christmas movie during Freeform‘s 25 days of Christmas. And this year, we’ve got exclusive new premieres, including Last Christmas, Frozen II, and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. But don’t worry: classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Scrooged are still on the agenda, in addition to your favorite Family Guy holiday episodes (not to mention the numerous opportunities to watch The Santa Clause and Home Alone films).
Yes, It Exists: Elf on The Shelf Claus Couture Line
If you have children at home who still believe in Santa Claus, then you may have an Elf on The Shelf who visits each holiday season and makes your kids feel paranoid. Known as Scout Elves, theses elves are distinguished from the rest of Santa’s Helpers by their distinctive red-and-white suit, white collar and pointy hat.
Devoted dad gives sons a ‘magical’ Christmas by providing proof that Santa is real
The magic of Christmas is real thanks to this dad’s commitment to keeping the legend of Santa Claus alive. TikTok mom Ashlyn Ross shared how dedicated her husband was to ensuring their sons had a whimsical holiday experience. The father went above and beyond to convince his two boys Santa had visited while they were sleeping.
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
