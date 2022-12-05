Imagine for a moment that you were born to immigrant parents and that much of your childhood was shaped by their adjustment to living in this country while keeping what they could of their own traditions and non-Christian faith. There was no mention of Christmas or Santa Claus in your home, and it wasn’t until you attended public school that you first heard about this incredible holiday with presents brought down a chimney by a cheerful man in a red suit. Santa, to you, would be just another wonderful American character - like Snoopy or Scooby-Doo.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO