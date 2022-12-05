Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away
MILWAUKEE - A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene. "This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible." When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walker's Point shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot and killed in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot near 8th and Madison just before 3 p.m. What led to the shooting isn't yet known. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Hampton Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the leg as he sat in his bedroom. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6. Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash; Illinois man dead, 3 hurt, collision at 13th and Oklahoma
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old man from Illinois is dead, and three others were hurt following a collision at 13th and Oklahoma on the city's south side early Tuesday, Dec. 6. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Officials say the Illinois man was driving an SUV west on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after William Rogers was last seen in the area of N. 42nd Street and W. Nash Street. He was last heard from on Dec. 5. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, police chase ends with arrest near 77th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 – and it ended with an arrest. Officials say the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 38th and Wright. The chase ended near 77th and Lisbon. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was...
CBS 58
Investigators seek information on 33rd anniversary of Burlington woman's disappearance
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine County investigators are looking for information regarding a cold case involving a Burlington woman who went missing 33 years ago. Dec. 6 marks 33 years since Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger went missing. Her husband, Tracey Krueger, along with Kerry's parents, reported her missing on Dec. 7, 1989.
WISN
Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8
Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs. According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.
