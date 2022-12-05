ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed, Officials Say

A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday. The body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Family members identified the person as 27-year-old Day Rodas, whose name has not been released by authorities.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned

The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman With Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia Missing in Stevenson Ranch

A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch was reported missing Wednesday. Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen at 12:12 p.m. on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane, near The Old Road, in the unincorporated community near Santa Clarita, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village. Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
KTLA

Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu

The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
kcrw.com

Violence and lockdowns are rampant inside LA’s juvenile halls

LA County has two juvenile halls: Central Juvenile Hall east of downtown and the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. Together they hold 370 incarcerated young people. While this population has decreased dramatically in the last few years as California rethinks juvenile justice, those who remain behind bars face dire conditions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman shot, killed in South Los Angeles

A woman in her early-to-mid-30s was shot and killed in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. After being wounded multiple […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Inglewood Man Held in Connection with Year-Old Daughter’s Death

A young Inglewood father was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the death of his year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, was being held in lieu of $215,000 bail, according to county jail records, following his arrest Monday by Inglewood police.
INGLEWOOD, CA
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy