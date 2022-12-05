Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed, Officials Say
A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday. The body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Family members identified the person as 27-year-old Day Rodas, whose name has not been released by authorities.
NBC Los Angeles
Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned
The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
Baby’s body found in Los Angeles River, father arrested
A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia Missing in Stevenson Ranch
A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch was reported missing Wednesday. Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen at 12:12 p.m. on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane, near The Old Road, in the unincorporated community near Santa Clarita, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village. Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu
The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
California authorities reveal massive 'fix-it' ticket scheme allegedly tied to illegal street racers
California authorities arrested more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement in a ticket-fixing scheme.
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thelocalmalibu.com
Body Found in Malibu: Multiple Suspects in Trans Homicide Investigation
A body found in Malibu last week at the 33100 block of Mulholland Hwy has been identified as Nelson David Rodas, also known as Day Rodas, 27 years old. The body was found on Thursday 12/1/22 at approximately 7:45 am. Rodas went missing earlier last week was in the middle...
Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days
A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
kcrw.com
Violence and lockdowns are rampant inside LA’s juvenile halls
LA County has two juvenile halls: Central Juvenile Hall east of downtown and the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. Together they hold 370 incarcerated young people. While this population has decreased dramatically in the last few years as California rethinks juvenile justice, those who remain behind bars face dire conditions.
Woman shot, killed in South Los Angeles
A woman in her early-to-mid-30s was shot and killed in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. After being wounded multiple […]
mynewsla.com
Inglewood Man Held in Connection with Year-Old Daughter’s Death
A young Inglewood father was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the death of his year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, was being held in lieu of $215,000 bail, according to county jail records, following his arrest Monday by Inglewood police.
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
Comments / 2