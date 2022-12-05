SAN DIEGO — As part of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings daily media availability, there is a session for each of the 30 managers over the first two days. Mariners manager Scott Servais’ turn came Monday afternoon in one of the many ballrooms of the Manchester Grand Hyatt where the meetings are being held. Perhaps it was somewhat fitting that Astros manager Dusty Baker, whose team ended the Mariners season, was scheduled for his availability at the same time just across the room.

