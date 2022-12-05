A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

