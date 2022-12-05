Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
New COVID-19 Cases Top 5,000 in LA County; 12 More Deaths Reported
Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as rising case numbers continued to point to a winter viral surge, with hospitalization numbers also climbing upward again. The 5,051 new cases reported by the county Department of Public Health gave the county an overall total from throughout...
LA County Loses Bid for Contempt Hearing for Villanueva, ExUndersheriff
A judge has denied on procedural grounds a request by attorneys for Los Angeles County that a hearing be scheduled on whether to hold former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his ex-undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques.
Students Suffer Medical Emergency After Consuming Substance at MoVal School
Three students suffered a medical emergency Wednesday after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley grade school. The distress call was received at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had students who did consume something,” Moreno...
Students Consume Marijuana-Laced Food at MoVal School, Become Ill
Three students who consumed marijuana-laced products at a Moreno Valley school Wednesday became ill, requiring treatment. The medical distress call was received at 12 p.m. on the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. “We had students who did consume something,” Moreno...
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help Thursday to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team, according to hospital officials. “The woman was found in the...
LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
Supervisors Deny Pay Hikes for County Elected Officials
In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. “Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials...
Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed, Officials Say
A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday. The body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Family members identified the person as 27-year-old Day Rodas, whose name has not been released by authorities.
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 2
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 4.1 cents to $4.711, its lowest amount since Feb. 2. The average price has dropped 61 times in 64 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
CHP Officials Crack Down on `Ticket Fix-It’ Scheme
California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash Identified
A 46-year-old man who was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street was identified by county authorities Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Suit by Male Former Student Against Female Teacher Headed Again to Trial
A tentative settlement reached earlier this year in a lawsuit brought against Los Angeles Unified on behalf of a teenager who alleged a teacher at an East Los Angeles high school molested him in 2017-18 has not been finalized by the Board of Education, and so discovery will proceed as before, attorneys have informed a judge.
LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Names Transition Advisory Team
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. — Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La OpiniÃ³n;. —...
Dog Rescued From 50-Foot Backyard Sinkhole in Compton
A dog was rescued from a 50-foot sinkhole from the backyard of a home in Compton Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, around 5 p.m., the department reported. It was unknown if the sinkhole was in the owner’s backyard or...
Woman With Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia Missing in Stevenson Ranch
A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch was reported missing Wednesday. Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen at 12:12 p.m. on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane, near The Old Road, in the unincorporated community near Santa Clarita, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
