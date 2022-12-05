ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Times-Gazette

'A proud tradition': Loudonville bringing back All-Sports Hall of Fame

LOUDONVILLE — After a long lay-off, the Loudonville High School All-Sports Hall of Fame is being jump-started again this year, with a plan for dozens of new inductees to be honored over the next few years. On Friday, ‘The Birdcage’ will be hosting a basketball triple-header where the Loudonville-Perrysville All-Sports Hall of Fame will be formally inducted 15 new members. ...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
The Oak Ridger

Anderson County High Mavericks: State champs!

The Anderson County High School Mavericks held off a late Pearl-Cohn charge Saturday to win the first TSSAA football state championship in the school's history. The Mavericks (15-0) defeated Pearl-Cohn 34-30 Saturday at Finley Stadium in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl to complete an undefeated season in their first championship appearance.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy