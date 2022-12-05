Read full article on original website
Strasburg to conduct hall of fame induction ceremonies January 6-7
STRASBURG – Athletic Director Gary Spinell has announced four individuals and a team will be inducted into the seventh Strasburg Athletic Hall of Fame. The four inductees are Clifford Bronson, Kelly Krantz Amstutz, John Sibila, the late John Studer, Sr., and the 1973 boys basketball team. The ceremonies will...
Second class tapped for Lewis County Schools High School Athletic Hall of Fame
VANCEBURG – Six inductees headline the second class of the Lewis County Schools High School Athletic Hall of Fame, which will be honored
'A proud tradition': Loudonville bringing back All-Sports Hall of Fame
LOUDONVILLE — After a long lay-off, the Loudonville High School All-Sports Hall of Fame is being jump-started again this year, with a plan for dozens of new inductees to be honored over the next few years. On Friday, ‘The Birdcage’ will be hosting a basketball triple-header where the Loudonville-Perrysville All-Sports Hall of Fame will be formally inducted 15 new members. ...
Anderson County High Mavericks: State champs!
The Anderson County High School Mavericks held off a late Pearl-Cohn charge Saturday to win the first TSSAA football state championship in the school's history. The Mavericks (15-0) defeated Pearl-Cohn 34-30 Saturday at Finley Stadium in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl to complete an undefeated season in their first championship appearance.
