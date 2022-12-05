ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out today

Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
The Center Square

As BlueOval SK builds in Glendale, Beshear wants more 'planetary' projects in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – After seeing the progress on BlueStar SK's massive electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale on Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had a moment to chat with representatives from SK On, the South Korean company partnering with Ford Motor Co. on the $5.8 billion project. In that conversation, Beshear used the word "planetary" to describe the single largest economic development project in the state's history. "It's so...
GLENDALE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Barren County road closed due to high water conditions

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
RADCLIFF, KY
935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on

An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
BIG CLIFTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy