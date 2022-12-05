Read full article on original website
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School. However, it’s what happened after the game that is blowing up on social media. While most of the players were celebrating, one player is...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
As BlueOval SK builds in Glendale, Beshear wants more 'planetary' projects in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – After seeing the progress on BlueStar SK's massive electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale on Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had a moment to chat with representatives from SK On, the South Korean company partnering with Ford Motor Co. on the $5.8 billion project. In that conversation, Beshear used the word "planetary" to describe the single largest economic development project in the state's history. "It's so...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
wdrb.com
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
WBKO
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
935wain.com
Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation
Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
k105.com
Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on
An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
