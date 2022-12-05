Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
How Ryan Ficken Has Transformed the Chargers' Special Teams Unit Into a Successful Operation
The Chargers' special teams unit has undergone a change under coordinator Ryan Ficken, and the results have been quite evident.
Post Register
Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future.
Post Register
Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior’s announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft.
Post Register
Vikings can clinch NFC North on road against surging Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season. The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are.
Post Register
Titans try to refocus on Jaguars after surprise firing of GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season...
Four-Star UVA Football Commit Taking Official Visit to ACC Rival
Virginia's top-rated commit in the recruiting class of 2023 is taking a visit to another ACC school this weekend
Hawks G Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain
The Atlanta Hawks said Thursday that guard Dejounte Murray will miss approximately two weeks due to a left ankle sprain
Post Register
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12
1934 — The New York Giants wins the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants open the second half wearing basketball shoes and score 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.
