Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...

AZUSA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO