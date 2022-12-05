ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Father of Victim Involved In Indio Hit-and-run Speaks Out

Across the country, the number of fatal hit and run accidents has been increasing annually. Antonio Vinalay said he got an alarming call yesterday afternoon, a local contacted Vinalay, informing him that his son had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Clinton Street and Avenue 46.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio

Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Allegedly Killed Bicyclist in San Jacinto Facing Manslaughter Charge

Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 21-year-old motorist suspected of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene. Savaughn Jojuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito...
SAN JACINTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Gang Members Plead Guilty in La Habra Shooting

Two gang members pleaded guilty Tuesday and were immediately sentenced to state prison for leading police on a chase and carrying out a gang-related shooting in La Habra that left a man fighting for his life. Police were called at 7:49 p.m. July 3 to the intersection of Walnut Street...
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Pimping

An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Officials Crack Down on `Ticket Fix-It’ Scheme

California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris

A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PERRIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy