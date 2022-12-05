Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Father of Victim Involved In Indio Hit-and-run Speaks Out
Across the country, the number of fatal hit and run accidents has been increasing annually. Antonio Vinalay said he got an alarming call yesterday afternoon, a local contacted Vinalay, informing him that his son had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Clinton Street and Avenue 46.
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
KTLA.com
Rialto man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing estranged girlfriend
A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio
Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Fatally Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested Saturday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Plead Guilty in La Habra Shooting
Two gang members pleaded guilty Tuesday and were immediately sentenced to state prison for leading police on a chase and carrying out a gang-related shooting in La Habra that left a man fighting for his life. Police were called at 7:49 p.m. July 3 to the intersection of Walnut Street...
mynewsla.com
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
Magic card heist ends with a wild car chase and explosive crash
In an attempt to steal Magic the Gathering cards, comics and various merchandise from a California comic book store, two criminals crashed their getaway car into a house and escaped horrific consequences. The Murrieta Police Department described what had happened last week when they received a 911 call from an...
Man shot, arrested after trying to steal goat from San Marcos home
A man is facing multiple charges, accused of trespassing onto a yard in an attempt to steal a goat and a dune buggy Monday afternoon, which resulted in him being shot.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
KTLA.com
Santa Ana man sentenced to prison after 10-month-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
A Santa Ana man has been sentenced to four years in state prison after his 10-month-old daughter accidentally ingested fentanyl and had to be revived with an anti-opioid overdose drug. Jovany Armando Enciso Solorio, 31, pleaded guilty to one felony count of child abuse and endangerment and one felony enhancement...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officials Crack Down on `Ticket Fix-It’ Scheme
California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris
A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
