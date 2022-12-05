ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B Merger

"The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.The FTC’s complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example...
PC shipments in the US dipped 12% in Q3 despite attractive promotions

The big picture: Domestic shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations collectively dipped 12 percent in the third quarter of 2022, from 20.3 million units in Q3 2021 to 17.8 million units in the most recent three-month period. Among them, notebooks suffered the biggest decline at 14 percent and desktops grew a modest one percent according to the latest report from market research firm Canalys.
FBI director: TikTok could be China's best espionage tool

Why it matters: Chris Wray has once again shared Washington's concerns over TikTok, an incredibly popular video app that could pose an unprecedented threat to US security. The issue is in the algorithm, and its permeability to the Communist Party's dystopian techno-control apparatus. TikTok is a formidable tool for espionage...
Amazon refused to refund a customer who received putty-filled fake graphics card

WTF?! Not for the first time, a large retailer refused to refund a customer after sending them a useless object instead of the PC component they purchased. On this occasion, Amazon sent a Canada-based buyer an RTX 3060 Ti that turned out to be a fake card stuffed with a putty-like substance. The company said it wouldn't hand over a refund until the "correct" item had been returned to its warehouse.
The North Face Partner Raises $15 Million to Make Resale ‘Not Suck’

For all the complicated talk around sustainability, there is one thing simple thing consumers can do starting right now—buy used clothing. But having a rewarding shopping experience at a yard sale, thrift shop, clothing exchange, or for that matter on eBay or Poshmark isn’t so always easy. “How do you make the process of buying used things not suck?” Archive co-founder Ryan Rowe told Sourcing Journal. “The mission for us, as a company, is to solve that problem at scale.” The “pure software” company co-founded by Rowe, who doubles as CTO, and CEO Emily Gittiins has a bold plan to reinvent resale with...
Recession in US 'not inevitable': Yellen

A recession in the US is "not inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, adding that she believes the world's biggest economy is on the right track in lowering inflation. "Without seeing significant net nationwide layoffs, I believe we're on the right track in terms of lowering inflation and a recession's not inevitable," she added.
