Read full article on original website
Related
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B Merger
"The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.The FTC’s complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example...
Feds sue to block Microsoft’s $69B video game deal
FTC argues the deal would harm competition in the video game industry.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Agrees to Release Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we...
PC shipments in the US dipped 12% in Q3 despite attractive promotions
The big picture: Domestic shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations collectively dipped 12 percent in the third quarter of 2022, from 20.3 million units in Q3 2021 to 17.8 million units in the most recent three-month period. Among them, notebooks suffered the biggest decline at 14 percent and desktops grew a modest one percent according to the latest report from market research firm Canalys.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is pushing out one of Russia's biggest tech giants
Yandex, Russia's biggest tech company, wants to cut ties with the country because of the Ukrainian invasion, according to a New York Times report.
After Taylor Swift debacle, instead of investigating Ticketmaster, demand answers from FTC
Furious Swifties and music fans in general should know that breaking up Ticketmaster won't stop the bots, but that the Federal Trade Commission can.
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
Donald Trump's company is licensing its name for a golf resort in Oman in the first of what the company hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflict-of-interest issues as the former president prepares to announce a possible third run for the White House. The Trump Organization said the licensing...
TechSpot
Cryptominers unable to repay millions in loans are handing over their mining rigs instead
In brief: The crypto winter is hitting every person and organization involved in the industry. It's proving to be an especially challenging time for crypto lenders, who are faced with miners unable to pay back the millions of dollars they borrowed so are returning the mining rigs they put up as collateral instead.
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
FBI director: TikTok could be China's best espionage tool
Why it matters: Chris Wray has once again shared Washington's concerns over TikTok, an incredibly popular video app that could pose an unprecedented threat to US security. The issue is in the algorithm, and its permeability to the Communist Party's dystopian techno-control apparatus. TikTok is a formidable tool for espionage...
Salesforce CEO, Slack CEO announce departures from SF's largest employer
"You can trust me when I say that everything is going to be okay," Slack's CEO said in an internal message.
Amazon refused to refund a customer who received putty-filled fake graphics card
WTF?! Not for the first time, a large retailer refused to refund a customer after sending them a useless object instead of the PC component they purchased. On this occasion, Amazon sent a Canada-based buyer an RTX 3060 Ti that turned out to be a fake card stuffed with a putty-like substance. The company said it wouldn't hand over a refund until the "correct" item had been returned to its warehouse.
Mother of Harry Dunn calls killer ‘despicable’ for not appearing in court
Charlotte Charles pleased to have kept promise to son, but says US government still has questions to answer
The North Face Partner Raises $15 Million to Make Resale ‘Not Suck’
For all the complicated talk around sustainability, there is one thing simple thing consumers can do starting right now—buy used clothing. But having a rewarding shopping experience at a yard sale, thrift shop, clothing exchange, or for that matter on eBay or Poshmark isn’t so always easy. “How do you make the process of buying used things not suck?” Archive co-founder Ryan Rowe told Sourcing Journal. “The mission for us, as a company, is to solve that problem at scale.” The “pure software” company co-founded by Rowe, who doubles as CTO, and CEO Emily Gittiins has a bold plan to reinvent resale with...
Recession in US 'not inevitable': Yellen
A recession in the US is "not inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, adding that she believes the world's biggest economy is on the right track in lowering inflation. "Without seeing significant net nationwide layoffs, I believe we're on the right track in terms of lowering inflation and a recession's not inevitable," she added.
Ticketmaster's botching of Taylor Swift ticket sales 'converted more Gen Zers into anti-monopolists overnight than anything I could have done,' FTC chair says
At a WSJ panel, Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan addressed Ticketmaster's meltdown during last month's presales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour.
Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0