Philadelphia, PA

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Trea Turner Signs 11 Year Contract with Phillies for $300 Million

Former NC State All-American Shortstop Trea Turner has signed an 11-year contract worth $300 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal also includes a full no trade clause. Turner is now reunited with his former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper for the long haul. He has been an All-Star selection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer

The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
BOSTON, MA
When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York City, NY
