Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Trea Turner Signs 11 Year Contract with Phillies for $300 Million
Former NC State All-American Shortstop Trea Turner has signed an 11-year contract worth $300 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal also includes a full no trade clause. Turner is now reunited with his former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper for the long haul. He has been an All-Star selection...
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer
The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
Report: SF Giants have offered Aaron Judge a ≈$360 million contract
The SF Giants have reportedly made free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge an offer worth around $360 million, but the Yankees are still involved.
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Buster Olney: Yankees 'Completely Surrendered' to Aaron Judge
Buster Olney on the Aaron Judge deal.
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys
It's obvious the Twins want Correa and it'll take fishing in the ocean to get him. If they do get him, will they have reached their limit or will they keep fishing?
When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long. The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found...
Roundup: Gal Gadot Teases Wonder Woman Future; Aaron Judge Re-Signs With Yankees; Red Sox Land Masataka Yoshida
Gal Gadot teases Wonder Woman future, the Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, Masataka Yoshida signs with Red Sox and more in the Roundup.
