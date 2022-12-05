ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg homes: ‘Entourage’ mansion lists for $28.5M, current estate cut to $79M

By David Caraccio
 2 days ago

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg’s palatial Beverly Hills estate got a price reduction from $87.5 million to $79.5 million, while his former home where the hit television series and movie “Entourage” was conceived has listed for $28.5 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

Even at the new price, Wahlberg’s home still might land in the top five most-expensive home sales in Southern California for 2022, according to Compass. The estate is part of the celebrity-rich neighborhood of Beverly Park, where singer Adele recently purchased actor Sylvester Stallone’s home for $58 million.

Wahlberg’s mansion, spanning 30,500 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is reported to be the seventh-largest house currently on the market in Los Angeles County. The home also includes his sprawling gym where he started the 4 a.m. club — where participants wake up at the crack of dawn to start his fitness regimen. The estate has been widely featured as a backdrop on Wahlberg’s Instagram, as well.

The home opens into a spectacular two-story entry lobby that leads to a fabulous living room, dining room and a two-story paneled library. An enormous kitchen/family room “complex,” which includes pantries, a separate prep kitchen and staff quarters and offices, sits on the main level, according to the property listing.

The lower level holds a home theater, professional gym, wine/cigar cellar and tasting/smoking lounge.

Main level rooms open to vast patios and lawns. There are manicured gardens, a 5-hole golf course, golf driving range, tennis court, resort-like grotto pool, skate park, and guest house on the 6.2-acre grounds.

Carl Gambino of Compass has joined Kurt Rappaort of Westside Estate Agency Inc. as a co-listing agent.

Meanwhile, the massive gated Beverly Hills compound that formerly belonged to the actor, and inspired scenes for “Entourage,” spans 13,000 square feet on 1.7 acres with panoramic city views. With walls of glass, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms

The estate, listed at $28.5 million, features a 2,300-square-foot, $2.5 million gym with full boxing ring, a water park pool and grotto, full sports court, putting green and movie theater. Wahlberg trained for his film “The Fighter” in the home boxing ring, according to Compass.

The seller is businessman Don Rufus Hankey, son of billionaire Don Hankey, according to Compass.

The listing agent is Myles Lewis of Compass and Skye Hankey of Premier Realty Services.

