Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
International Business Times
Pregnant Woman Missing For Over A Week Found Dead, Suspect In Custody
A 34-year-old Colorado man was taken into custody on suspicion of the murder of a 28-year-old pregnant woman who went missing more than a week ago. The body of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, an Indigenous woman who had been reported missing was found in the area between Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations said, according to The Journal.
kiowacountypress.net
Man arrested in southwest Colorado murder
A 34-year-old Ignacio man is being held on suspicion of second degree murder involving the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, 28, an Indigenous woman from Ignacio. Authorities identified a suspect, and arrested Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, Saturday. He was taken to the La Plata County Jail. His first appearance is set for Monday. Investigators believe the suspect was known to Burch-Woodhull.
Ignacio man in custody in connection with homicide of Indigenous woman
A man from La Plata County is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after a 28-year-old Indigenous woman from Ignacio was found deceased.
Family of murdered pregnant Indigenous woman now seeking justice
A Colorado family in Ignacio is hurting, after the unthinkable happened to their relative Nikki Burch-Woodhull, who was a mother, daughter and sister. "If anybody treated her bad, she was always trying to find the good," said Ronalynn Tiznado, Burch-Woodhull's older sister. "She lit up a room. We're going to have all that type of energy gone." The body of the 28-year-old was found on Saturday after she had gone missing on Nov. 27. Burch-Woodhull was in the second trimester of a pregnancy, had two other children and was from the Omaha tribe. She was...
Scam targets Farmington utility customers
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Electric Utility System is warning customers about a scammer impersonating its staff. The utility says it has received reports of someone going to homes, claiming they’re an employee and saying they need to do an energy audit on their meter. The utility says it is not doing home energy audits […]
mountainliving.com
The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter
Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
nbc11news.com
Vally rain, mountain snow possible with an unsettled start to a new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week will be mostly under the influence of an unsettled weather pattern. That will mean occasional valley rain and mountain snow with mainly cloudy, gloomy periods in between. But some bright spots are possible, so it won’t be all gloom all the time.
ksje.com
Fear Named NM Art Educator of the Year
Daniel Fear has been Farmington Municipal School's Coordinator of Fine Arts since 2016 and was named 2022 Art Administrator of the Year by the NM Art Education Association. Farmington Municipal Schools (FMS) is pleased to announce that our Coordinator of Fine Arts, Daniel Fear, has been named the 2022 Art Administrator of the Year by the New Mexico Art Education Association (NMAEA).
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0