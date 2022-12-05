Read full article on original website
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if US Congress passes ‘ill-considered’ journalism bill
Facebook’s parent company Meta has threatened to ban news from the social media platform if the US Congress passes a bill that could make it easier for news outlets to negotiate revenue with tech firms.“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” Meta’s head of policy communications Andy Stone tweeted on Tuesday.The bill seeks to make it easier for news organisations to negotiate with Big Tech companies like Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta.Publishers have argued that such companies squeeze news organisations out...
Twitter's clumsy handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story spurred enough bipartisan criticism to risk the existence of the internet as we know it
Twitter's decision to throttle news about the president's son prompted lawmakers to call for the repeal of "the Internet's most important law."
Twitter ends COVID-19 misinformation policy after Musk promises 'general amnesty' for suspended accounts
Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy after CEO Elon Musk has promised transparency regarding account suspensions.
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta
A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
Facebook and Instagram Say They'll Remove All News If Congress Makes Them Pay for It
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, drew a line in the sand Monday, saying it adamantly opposes a proposed law that would allow newspapers to bargain collectively with social media companies for more ad money in exchange for content. Allowing such a thing would create a “cartel-like entity,” the company claimed.
FBI, social media met weekly to censor Americans before 2020 election: MO AG
An FBI agent testified that the federal agency met weekly with social media companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election to warn about “disinformation” and regularly sent lists of content for them to suppress, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. It’s possible those warnings led to Twitter...
Rep. Cawthorn fined for ethics breach over Let’s Go Brandon token promo
The outgoing United States House Representative Madison Cawthorn has been fined over $15,000 by the House Committee on Ethics for his promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he had an undisclosed investment. A report released by the Committee on Dec. 6 after a seven-month-long investigation found Cawthorn “improperly promoted a...
DOJ subpoenas Michigan elections department regarding Trump
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed Thursday that her office has been served a subpoena in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump.
Third party could result in Trump 2024 win: think tank
A substantive third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election would likely benefit former President Trump, according to a recent report from center-left think tank Third Way. While Trump’s “die-hard” supporters are unlikely to defect from the former president, the Democratic base is much less loyal and represents an ideal target for third-party candidates, who typically fall in…
Twitter Quietly Stops COVID-19 Misinformation Policy
In yet another twist in the Elon Musk Twitter drama, the platform's entire operation for fighting misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic is being shut down. Musk himself has been roundly criticized for spreading falsehoods about COVID on Twitter (via Forbes), raising questions about platform bias and the degree to which Musk expects Twitter to function as a digital echo chamber for his own political views.
