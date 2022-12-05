ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if US Congress passes ‘ill-considered’ journalism bill

Facebook’s parent company Meta has threatened to ban news from the social media platform if the US Congress passes a bill that could make it easier for news outlets to negotiate revenue with tech firms.“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” Meta’s head of policy communications Andy Stone tweeted on Tuesday.The bill seeks to make it easier for news organisations to negotiate with Big Tech companies like Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta.Publishers have argued that such companies squeeze news organisations out...
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Engadget

Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta

A US government attempt to compensate publishers for web links has fallen apart, as Congress has cut the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) from the annual national defense spending bill. The measure would have made temporary exceptions to antitrust law letting media outlets negotiate revenue sharing deals, such as receiving a cut of ad money from links to news articles in search results and social media posts.
Gizmodo

Facebook and Instagram Say They'll Remove All News If Congress Makes Them Pay for It

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, drew a line in the sand Monday, saying it adamantly opposes a proposed law that would allow newspapers to bargain collectively with social media companies for more ad money in exchange for content. Allowing such a thing would create a “cartel-like entity,” the company claimed.
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI, social media met weekly to censor Americans before 2020 election: MO AG

An FBI agent testified that the federal agency met weekly with social media companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election to warn about “disinformation” and regularly sent lists of content for them to suppress, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. It’s possible those warnings led to Twitter...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Third party could result in Trump 2024 win: think tank

A substantive third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election would likely benefit former President Trump, according to a recent report from center-left think tank Third Way. While Trump’s “die-hard” supporters are unlikely to defect from the former president, the Democratic base is much less loyal and represents an ideal target for third-party candidates, who typically fall in…
SlashGear

Twitter Quietly Stops COVID-19 Misinformation Policy

In yet another twist in the Elon Musk Twitter drama, the platform's entire operation for fighting misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic is being shut down. Musk himself has been roundly criticized for spreading falsehoods about COVID on Twitter (via Forbes), raising questions about platform bias and the degree to which Musk expects Twitter to function as a digital echo chamber for his own political views.

