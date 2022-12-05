Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
‘You messed up my son’s life’: Mother of teen shot in face speaks out after suspect charged with aggravated assault
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is speaking out weeks after her 13-year-old son was shot in the face. Jacquelynn Mendez-Perez said her son, Elasies, was staying with her sister on the night of Nov. 13 when he was shot under his right eye. “My son was perfectly...
SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
KTSA
Man sentenced to 99 years for brutally beating his 4 month old son
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who severely beat his 4 month old son in 2018 has been sentenced to 99 years in jail. That’s the maximum sentence allowed after a jury convicted Terrence Harper of injury to a child. The boy, named Trace, suffered brain injuries...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after hitting man in head with cinderblock, stealing his car, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after police say he hit a man in the head with a cinderblock and stole his car. Giovanni Gomez-DeHoyos was charged with aggravated robbery and assault. According to the arrest report, police responded on Nov. 6 at the H-E-B off Montgomery Drive...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
KSAT 12
No jail time for King Jay Davila’s grandmother despite involvement in infant’s death
SAN ANTONIO – The grandmother of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has reached a plea agreement for her involvement in the infant’s death. Beatrice Sampayo has been ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Child Safe in addition to paying a fine of $1,500. She also agreed to 10 years of probation.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. According to records,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman who's remains was dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch at the Broadview Apartments off East Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
One person dead following shooting in northwest San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting in a northwest-side neighborhood. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park. That's near Braun and Northwest 1604. The San Antonio Police Department spoke to KENS 5 around 4:15 p.m. They said...
tpr.org
San Antonio jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder.
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A jury in San Antonio found Juan David Ortiz guilty of the capital murder carrying a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
devinenews.com
Neighbor and passersby pull baby and mother out of fiery head-on collision
According to reports, 63-year-old Mrs. Maria Concepcion Michel lost her life in the tragic crash this past Thursday, November 29 on FM 1343 between Devine and Castroville. Two other adults were injured and transported to University Hospital (see crash report below). A woman who lives nearby says she pulled a...
foxsanantonio.com
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
KSAT 12
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are warning local teens and their parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns after they say unsuspecting citizens have been shot with the gel balls. Police posted a warning to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying they have received multiple 911 calls involving Orbeez guns. “On...
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
foxsanantonio.com
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating
DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu Jr. rehospitalized for complications after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in October was hospitalized again, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. An update from Saturday states that Erik Cantu Jr. was back in the hospital, but it’s unclear if he’s still there.
KSAT 12
Trial starts Tuesday for man accused of chase, shooting death of BCSO K-9 Chucky
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chucky during a violent pursuit in 2019 is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Matthew Mireles, 42, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, interfering with...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
