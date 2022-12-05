Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police are asking drivers Thursday morning to avoid Baldwin County Road 68 between Frito Lay and Conway Road. Crews are battling a house fire, and because of the fog it’s making it difficult to see crews in the area. So, you are asked to...
utv44.com
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene that unfolded on a Foley street Thursday morning ended without no arrests, but a lot of curiosity and questions from neighbors. Just after 8, Foley officers were called to a home near the corner of Orchid and Pine this morning, after a report of someone being shot.
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Man, woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck in southwest Alabama, authorities say
A man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in southwest Alabama, authorities said Monday. Jewell W. Smith, 57, of Brewton, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving was hit from behind by a 2015 International tractor-trailer around 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-65 near the 63-mile marker, about 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.
2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
Atmore Advance
Brewton man, woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Dec. 2
A Brewton man and woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the 63-mile marker on Dec. 2, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m., and involved some five vehicles. Burkett said Jewell W. Smith, 57, was...
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
WEAR
2 dead after crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A man and woman from Brewton are dead after a crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama Friday. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 63 at around 1:35 a.m. According to ALEA, the SUV the two victims were occupying was struck in the rear...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
ssrnews.com
Deputies Nab Ex-Con Suspected of Vehicle Theft
Randall T. Carter, 42, was released from prison on November 18 then booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday for the ninth time in the past decade. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen December 7 with guns drawn near Andorra and Frontera Streets in Navarre after responding earlier in the day to 8336 Calle Mio for a vehicle theft.
Early Monday morning crash on E. Johnson Avenue sends 2 to the hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Monday morning, Escambia County Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash at the intersection of E. Johnson Avenue and University Parkway, which sent two to the hospital. ECFR said upon arrival, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle required extrication to free the driver and ECFR […]
Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested, fired for alleged insurance fraud scheme: Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested and fired following an insurance fraud investigation, according to a release from SRCSO. Corey Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the SRCSO. His charges are not available at this time and it is unclear which agency arrested Jones. “The […]
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
999ktdy.com
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Cab driver, hotel worker strangled, 1 arrested for attempted murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with attempted murder and felony battery for allegedly strangling a cab driver and a hotel worker on Dec. 5, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Ricky Wiggins, 42, was charged with three counts of battery, battery on a law enforcement agent, and attempted murder. On […]
8 time convicted Pensacola felon arrested for armed burglary after kicking front door down: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly kicking down the door to an Escambia County home and trying to rob them, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Sonny Thomas, 47, was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, grand theft of a firearm and possession […]
Comments / 0