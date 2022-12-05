ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene that unfolded on a Foley street Thursday morning ended without no arrests, but a lot of curiosity and questions from neighbors. Just after 8, Foley officers were called to a home near the corner of Orchid and Pine this morning, after a report of someone being shot.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck in southwest Alabama, authorities say

A man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in southwest Alabama, authorities said Monday. Jewell W. Smith, 57, of Brewton, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving was hit from behind by a 2015 International tractor-trailer around 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-65 near the 63-mile marker, about 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Brewton man, woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Dec. 2

A Brewton man and woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the 63-mile marker on Dec. 2, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m., and involved some five vehicles. Burkett said Jewell W. Smith, 57, was...
BREWTON, AL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 dead after crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A man and woman from Brewton are dead after a crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama Friday. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 63 at around 1:35 a.m. According to ALEA, the SUV the two victims were occupying was struck in the rear...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
ssrnews.com

Deputies Nab Ex-Con Suspected of Vehicle Theft

Randall T. Carter, 42, was released from prison on November 18 then booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday for the ninth time in the past decade. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen December 7 with guns drawn near Andorra and Frontera Streets in Navarre after responding earlier in the day to 8336 Calle Mio for a vehicle theft.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
999ktdy.com

Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man

With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
LAFAYETTE, LA

