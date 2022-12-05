A man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in southwest Alabama, authorities said Monday. Jewell W. Smith, 57, of Brewton, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving was hit from behind by a 2015 International tractor-trailer around 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-65 near the 63-mile marker, about 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

BREWTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO