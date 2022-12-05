20 Best Women’s Leather Gloves to Elevate Your Winter Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most exciting things about the holiday season is that it’s finally cold enough to layer on your coziest cashmere sweaters , puffiest coats, and go-to lug sole boots and pair them with your dreamy new shoulder bag . Equally important to your warmest winter coats are the best women’s leather gloves that ensure your fingers stay dry and toasty. Whether you have a budget of under $50 or want to splurge on a new pair for a holiday gift to treat yourself, your mom , or your girlfriend on your list , we’ve got you covered.

Your cold-weather style doesn’t have to be drab just because the weather is. There are many ways to elevate your winter style to brighten your look and spirits. Aside from being an essential accessory for outdoor dining this winter, leather gloves for women are practical and an excellent investment because they will never go out of style. Thanks to the countless designs on Kim Kardashian and Emma Corwin, leather gloves have proved their versatility — pairing with everything from cocktail dresses to women’s jeans.

Leather gloves have the power to transform a look. The best part? Whether you’re on the hunt for something sleek and minimal to drive in, a pair to wear horseback riding, one that skews old Hollywood glamour, or perhaps a vampy pair that gives film noir vibes, there are countless options. According to Melissa Meister, founder of Seymoure Gloves, finding the right size and fit when glove shopping is hugely important. “Most people are unaware of their glove size and attribute their selection to their wardrobe, but gloves are an individual purchase and more aligned to your shoe size. We have included a fit guide and sizing tool to ensure that each client receives their perfect fit.” If you’re someone who often shies away from gloves because you wear a lot of rings and never feel like the fit is quite right, we urge you to give them another try. “The trick to wearing rings with gloves, especially an engagement ring, is to gently turn the ring upside down towards the underneath of your palm and then slide the glove on. This will keep the look of the glove intact, and it won’t poke through the material. The other option for costume rings is to wear them over your gloves. We often like to show this look on our social platforms to show different glove styling ideas,” said Meister.

Keep scrolling to check out the best women’s leather gloves you’ll want to wear year-round, expert tips on what to look for, and more information on the best glove trends for 2022.

Top Women’s Leather Gloves 2022

WWD Women’s Leather Glove Inspiration: For his spring 1988 ready-to-wear collection, model Vanessa Duve wears a black boucle jacket, silk shirt, wool, crepe-pleated and flair pants, and leather toque hat. This look is a compliment to Anne Klein’s American sportswear vision of cool, classic separates for the modern woman.

Photographed by George Chinsee/WWD/Penske Media

Own a piece of fashion history by heading to the WWD Store where you can purchase chic and inspiring archival photo prints.

Perfect Moment Leather Ski Gloves

Size: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Length: short

short Colors: navy

navy Materials: leather, polyester lining

leather, polyester lining Features: adjustable Velcro wrist fastenings, clips to attach to clothing,

adjustable Velcro wrist fastenings, clips to attach to clothing, Best for: outdoor sports such as skiing or snowboarding

Amazon has some of the most coveted women’s leather gloves season after season. These Perfect Moment Ski Gloves are crafted from soft sheepskin and finished with a water-repellent polyester lining. The gloves come with fleece insulation as well for extra warmth. All sizes have an adjustable Velcro wrist fastening for a perfect fit. These are perfect for your next ski trip!

Perfect Moment Leather Ski Gloves $220 Buy now on amazon

Lands End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

Size: S-XL

S-XL Length: short

short Colors: navy, black, brown, gray, red

navy, black, brown, gray, red Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: EZ touch screen, pull-on closure

EZ touch screen, pull-on closure Best for: women on the go

These Land’s End women’s leather gloves are lined with cashmere and come with an affordable $40 price point. They have a pull-on closure, are machine washable, and are fixed with EZ touch screen capabilities, so you can use them with all your smartphones and tablet screens. They have a snug and firm fit adding a sleek polish to every look. These are great for working women on the go, whether you’re looking for a driving glove or one to wear with a holiday cocktail dress. These sleek gloves make a great gift this holiday season.

Lands End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $79.95 $51.42 Buy Now on amazon

Lands End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $79.95 $39.97 Buy Now on lands end

Prada Purple Leather Gloves

Size: 5.5-10.5

5.5-10.5 Length: short

short Colors: purple, orange, turquoise

purple, orange, turquoise Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: small zipper pocket, mini case included, enameled-metal triangle logo, button closure

small zipper pocket, mini case included, enameled-metal triangle logo, button closure Best for: the maximalist

These gorgeous, supple, purple leather gloves are a must-have accessory this season. Perfect for the maximalist, these are crafted from glossy nappa leather and offered in three rich colorways, including purple, orange, and turquoise. The best part? They include a unique triangle-shaped zipper pouch for your small items such as breath mints or lip balm. They even come with a mini case to store them in when you’re not wearing them and a button closure for a snug fit. Pair these with your boldest prints and chunkiest knits.

Prada Purple Leather Gloves $1,350 Buy Now on prada

Canada Goose Fabric Lined Leather Gloves

Size: XS-L

XS-L Length: short

short Colors: black

black Materials: leather, fabric lining

leather, fabric lining Features: pull-on closure, elastic wrist with logo metal hardware detailing

pull-on closure, elastic wrist with logo metal hardware detailing Best for: all-purposes

Canada Goose’s classic short leather gloves are a great all-purpose glove. They’re crafted in Canada from supple nappa leather and finished with an elastic wrist and logo charm detail. Lined in fabric, these are practical gloves for winter sports because they’re durable and will keep your hands looking stylish and warm. These are slightly looser in the center for an oversized look.

Canada Goose Fabric Lined Leather Gloves $175 Buy Now on mytheresa

Canada Goose Fabric Lined Leather Gloves $175 Buy Now on canada goose

Gucci Eyelet Leather Gloves

Size: 8-10

8-10 Length: short

short Colors: black

black Materials: leather, silk lining, suede trim

leather, silk lining, suede trim Features: stud and eyelet detailing

stud and eyelet detailing Best For: toughening up your look

We can’t talk about the top-rated women’s leather gloves without mentioning Gucci’s black eyelet gloves . These are a bit reminiscent of punk style with their metal stud and eyelet detailing, which together create a textured cut-out design. They’re crafted by artisans in Italy using black leather, suede trim detailing, and silk lining. These will look incredibly chic with an all-black outfit.

Gucci Eyelet Leather Gloves $1,290 Buy Now on gucci

Ugg Leather and Shearling Gloves

Size: S-L

S-L Length: short

short Colors: black

black Materials: leather, shearling lining

leather, shearling lining Features: touch screen capabilities, pull-on closure

touch screen capabilities, pull-on closure Best for: those looking for something classic and minimal

When it comes to the best women’s leather gloves for winter, Ugg is at the top of our list. These are crafted in black leather and insulated with a plush shearling lining. They run small, so it’s recommended to size up. Complete with a pull-on closure, these are easy, timeless gloves to throw in your bag and wear with everything. Pair with an evening dress for a gala or wide-leg jeans, a sweater vest, a peacoat, and go-to ankle boots for dinner.

Ugg Leather and Shearling Gloves $110 Buy Now on nordstrom

Buy Now on saks fifth avenue

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Touch Screen Leather Gloves

Size: 6-9

6-9 Length: short

short Colors: black, brown

black, brown Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: pull-on closure, touchscreen technology

pull-on closure, touchscreen technology Best for: a classic brown glove

Nordstrom’s cashmere-lined leather gloves are a cold-weather essential. They come in under $100, and are lined with rich, cozy cashmere. Featuring touch-screen compatibility at the fingertips, you can find comfort in the fact that you’ll always be able to use your smartphone or tablet while wearing these gloves. They come in two colorways, classic black or brown. We couldn’t agree with reviewers more, these are, without a doubt, a must-have.

What reviewers say: “Perfect in every way,” and another notes, “Nordstrom quality is spot on.”

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Touch Screen Leather Gloves $99 Buy Now on nordstrom

Carolina Amato Leather and Cashmere Blend Fingerless Gloves

Size: S-M, M-L

S-M, M-L Length: mid-length

mid-length Colors: black

black Materials: leather, cashmere/wool blend

leather, cashmere/wool blend Features: pull-on closure, two-ways to wear

pull-on closure, two-ways to wear Best for: versatility

Carolina Amato is known for quality and designing some of the chicest gloves at price points that won’t cost your entire month’s rent. These gloves can be worn as mittens or as fingerless gloves. Crafted from smooth leather and a ribbed-cashmere blend, these are so cozy and will feel like a blanket for your hands. They’re incredibly warm, and the fact that you get two expertly engineered gloves for the price of one makes these a great purchase to reap the benefits of your years to come.

Carolina Amato Leather and Cashmere Fingerless Gloves $148 Buy Now on saks fifth avenue

Carolina Amato Leather and Cashmere Fingerless Gloves $95 Buy Now on amazon

Buy Now on shopbop

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection’s Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

Size: 6-8

6-8 Length: mid-length

mid-length Colors: blue

blue Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: pull-on closure

pull-on closure Best for: women looking for something classic with a pop of color

These leather gloves are a great option for women who want a classic everyday glove that isn’t black. These are crafted in Italy and lined with supple cashmere. They feature a pull-on closure and come in an elegant 11” length. They’re perfect for cropped-sleeved coats and will look incredible with all of your autumnal-colored pieces.

Saks Fifth Avenue Collection's Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $135 $81 Buy Now on saks fifth avenue

Valentino Garavani Hot Pink Leather Gloves

Size: 6.5-8

6.5-8 Length: long, elbow length

long, elbow length Colors: fuchsia

fuchsia Materials: leather, silk lining

leather, silk lining Features: pull-on closure, partial silk lining

pull-on closure, partial silk lining Best for: a dramatic pop of color

If you’re in the market for a pair of luxury leather gloves for women that will make a serious statement, we love this Valentino Barbie pink pair . They were designed exclusively for the brand’s Fall 2022 collection by the Pantone Color Institute. They are crafted in Italy from smooth leather, encased with a tonal logo plaque, and partially lined with silk for extra comfort. Wear these with all your favorite colored and bold printed pieces or head-to-toe pink for a look that stands out for all the right reasons. Warning: for serious fashionistas only.

Valentino Garavani Hot Pink Leather Gloves $1,000 Buy Now on net-a-porter

Buy Now on saks fifth avenue

Theory Touch Screen Friendly Leather Gloves

Size: S-L

S-L Length: mid-length

mid-length Colors: red, brown, black

red, brown, black Materials: leather

leather Features: pull-on closure, compatible with touch screen devices

pull-on closure, compatible with touch screen devices Best for: wearing every day

Theory’s minimal nappa women’s leather gloves come in three decadent colorways. They’re great for driving or wearing while running around town, or both! They come with touchscreen technology, so you never have to worry about your hands freezing while sending a text message or email Crafted with a pull-on closure, these are lightweight and have a mid-length rise making them a classic glove you’ll covet forever.

What reviewers say: “Just what I was looking for. Nice classic leather gloves. I have slender hands and got a small, and it fits perfectly.”

Theory Touch Screen Friendly Leather Gloves $195 Buy Now on Theory

Portolano Leather Mittens

Size: S-L

S-L Length: short

short Colors: black

black Materials: leather, lined with cozy faux fur shearling

leather, lined with cozy faux fur shearling Features: pull-on closure, elastic cuffs

pull-on closure, elastic cuffs Best for: wearing for activities you don’t need to use your fingers

Women’s black leather gloves are one of the biggest winter accessory staples, and Portolano’s leather mittens are the perfect option. They’re crafted from soft leather, lined with plush faux shearling, and are finished with elastic cuffs to ensure a warm and snug fit. Whether you’re off to run errands, heading to the ski lift, or off to brunch with friends, these will keep your hands toasty. Pair with your go-to solid white and black pieces for a chic minimal look.

Portolano Leather Mittens $135 Buy Now on net-a-porter

Saint Laurent Wool Tweed and Leather Gloves

Size: S-L

S-L Length: short

short Colors: black, multicolor

black, multicolor Materials: leather, wool tweed, cashmere lined

leather, wool tweed, cashmere lined Features: pull-on closure

pull-on closure Best for: a subtle texture and pop of color

Saint Laurent’s wool tweed and leather gloves are great for driving. They’re made with soft leather, wool, and tweed and are fully lined with cashmere. The multicolor pair will compliment all colorways, patterns, and prints. Whether you wear them with wool trousers and an oversized blazer or a jean maxi skirt and thin ribbed knit, these will give your look a major style upgrade.

What reviewers say: “I ordered these online. They came, they fit comfortably, and are cute.”

Saint Laurent Wool Tweed and Leather Gloves $650 Buy Now on nordstrom

Hestra Utsjo Insulated Leather Gloves

Size: S-L

S-L Length: short

short Colors: Espresso, Cork, Black, Navy

Espresso, Cork, Black, Navy Materials: leather, lined with PrimaLoft Gold insulaton

leather, lined with PrimaLoft Gold insulaton Features: pull-on closure

pull-on closure Best For: staying dry, warm, and perfect for outdoor activities

Women’s lined leather gloves are a great option for those who love to spend time outdoors year-round, and these Hestra insulated gloves are just that. They’re lined with PrimaLoft Gold insulation and finished with rib-knit cuffs to keep moisture from getting in. They’re ideal for gardening, horseback riding, walking your dogs, or driving. The natural yellow colorway will pair well with your Barbour coat and Le Chameau boots.

What reviewers say: “ These gloves are almost too warm to wear … glad I got them though.”

Hestra Utsjo Insulated Leather Gloves $165 Buy Now on nordstrom

Seymoure Leather Driving Gloves

Size: XS/S-M/L

XS/S-M/L Length: short

short Colors: black or brown

black or brown Materials: leather

leather Features: pull-on snap closure,

pull-on snap closure, Best for: driving

Women’s leather driving gloves are an important accessory for chilly mornings when en route to school drop-off. Seymoure has crafted the perfect pair. These are water-resistant, washable, and crafted from authentic Italian leather. Like everything we buy, Meister suggests that we make the decision on what factors are important to us in a product. “Is it price, style, materials, or sustainability? For Seymoure, ethically sourced materials are a priority to us. We only work with vendors that have the same brand values as we do. I believe when you choose a quality material or quality food, you feel better both physically, emotionally, and mentally. Isn’t this what we are all looking for?” says Meister.

While driving gloves are hugely popular for the brand, their taxicab yellow Emily glove is the top seller. “Seymoure’s most popular glove to date is the taxi yellow Emily glove. It was featured in the series Emily in Paris and a co-collaboration with the iconic Patricia Field. This glove is so versatile with any look. When worn or photographed, the bright color adds a pop of fun to an everyday style,” adds Meister.

What reviewers say: “ Love the quality, color, and fit of these gloves! The unique style sets them apart than any other pair I’ve seen. I chose camel which can be paired with any color outfit and accessories. Also like the idea that they are washable, have never seen that before with true leather!”

Seymoure Leather Driving Gloves $260 Buy Now on nordstrom

Nicoleta Rosi Dot Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

Size: S, L

S, L Length: short

short Colors: black with multicolor dots

black with multicolor dots Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: pull-on closure, notched cuff

pull-on closure, notched cuff Best for: driving in style

Nicoletta Rosi’s multicolor dot leather gloves are made in Italy and finished with a notched cuff. Insulated with a cashmere lining for added warmth, these are perfect for women looking for an everyday leather glove with a hint of color. The multicolor leather dot detailing creates a unique texture that will pair well with your warmest printed pieces. These are chic winter driving gloves that you can wear year after year and never tire of.

Nicoleta Rosi Dot Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $219 Buy Now on nordstrom

Vince Cashmere Cuff Leather Gloves

Size: S-L

S-L Length: mid-length

mid-length Colors: black, brown

black, brown Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: pull-on closure, folded cashmere cuff

pull-on closure, folded cashmere cuff Best for: pairing with wide-sleeved coats

Vince’s luxurious cashmere adjustable cuff leather gloves are a great investment. They will pair well with your widest-sleeved coats and add timeless elegance to the look. Offered in an all-black or brown hue, you can adjust the cashmere cuff to the arm height you want for maximum arm warmth. They’re buttery-soft thanks to the supple leather and are a timeless option that keeps your hands cozy and looking chic while doing so. Pair with a monochromatic outfit for a classic, minimal twist on winter dressing.

Vince Cashmere Cuff Leather Gloves $225 $168.75 Buy Now on neiman marcus

Mario Portolano Silk and Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

Size: 6.5-8

6.5-8 Length: short

short Colors: graphite, navy

graphite, navy Materials: leather, silk, and cashmere lining

leather, silk, and cashmere lining Features: pull-on closure, elastic wrist

pull-on closure, elastic wrist Best for: a slightly masculine short glove for women

Mario Portolano’s sexy silk and cashmere lined leather gloves are crafted in Italy and come in two colorways, graphite-black and navy blue. Featuring an elastic wristband to ensure a secure fit, these will keep your hands warm and dry in every winter climate. Featuring a tonal topstitching, these are a bit masculine in design and will pair well with your go-to winter classic pieces, including your favorite turtleneck, cable knit sweater, vintage Levi’s, cozy cashmere beanie, and platform lug sole boots. These will make a great gift to you or someone special this holiday season.

Mario Portolano Silk and Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $184 Buy Now on luisaviaroma

Jil Sander Tonal Top Stitching White Leather Glove s

Size: 7, 7.5, 8

7, 7.5, 8 Length: long

long Colors: eggshell-white

eggshell-white Materials: leather

leather Features: pull-on closure

pull-on closure Best for: a dramatic minimal look

Synonymous with the house of Jil Sander, these gloves are minimal and elegant. Crafted in Italy from the highest quality leather, they feature an elongated opera length for a dramatic look. Finished with tonal topstitching, they’re sleek and will add sophisticated elegance to any look, such as a winter white uniform.

Jil Sander Tonal Top Stitching White Leather Gloves $670 Buy Now on mytheresa

Maison Fabre Flame Leather Gloves

Size: 6.5-8

6.5-8 Length: short

short Colors: brown with terracotta, navy with lilac, and black with camel

brown with terracotta, navy with lilac, and black with camel Materials: leather, cashmere lining

leather, cashmere lining Features: easy touch screen technology on thumb and index finger, pull-on closure,

easy touch screen technology on thumb and index finger, pull-on closure, Best for: women looking for something completely unique

Founded in 1924, Maison Fabre is a third-generation family-owned business in France. Their gloves have appeared everywhere, from the cinema to museums, and in 2024 they will celebrate their 100 th anniversary. Maison Fabre’s rich chocolatey-brown and terracotta flame-shaped leather gloves are for style lovers who like to stand out with their accessories. They come in three colorways with a luscious cashmere lining for extra comfort and warmth. Finished with touch screen technology on the index and thumb fingers, they’re great for women on the go.

Maison Fabre Flame Leather Gloves $275 Buy Now on Maison fabre

What to Look for When Shopping for Leather Gloves

Color : Leather gloves can be a great conversation starter, and color can play a direct role in that. “Additionally, material and style are unique to what is needed for your lifestyle,” suggests Meister. Opting for neutral colors, like black and brown, are always a safe option as they will pair well with everything from a plaid sweater and cape-coat to head to toe stripes. However, going for a colorful glove with embellishments, cutouts, or a pattern is a fun way to let your personality shine through.

Softness : It’s important to look for leather gloves with softness and structure. The more you wear your leather gloves, the softer the leather will become. In addition, lined leather gloves often come insulated with cashmere shearling, silk, and wool. They can also come finished with soft leather embellishments, adding to their delicate structure. Precipitation can sometimes stiffen some leathers that’s why it’s important to look for the proper leather that doesn’t get affected by rain, sleet, snow, or hail. “All of Seymoure materials are ethically sourced, and you can’t go wrong with any of the options. To break it down, leather is a strong look. Seymoure has a washable leather that is perfect for city life, giving you the flexibility to wear your gloves as well as clean them by hand,” notes Meister.

Length : Whether you’re off to a black-tie holiday party or on your way to run errands in between meetings, there is nothing chicer than leather gloves. They come in short, mid-length, and long options. Leather gloves also come in fingerless iterations and mitten styles. Meister loves the versatility of Opera length gloves. “At Seymoure, we call an opera-length glove a “runway” glove, as we believe this style will always elevate your look and mood,” Meister says. “Even if you wear it with a white T-shirt , this glove adds timeless elegance.”

Price : Genuine leather doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Leather gloves for women come in a wide range of price points. From under $50 to well into the thousands for designer leather gloves. “Seymoure’s gloves are made by the finest craftsmen in Europe and in the US. Gloves are a timeless keepsake; storing them is important to make them last. We have an entire section on glove care in our Seymoure Stories . Overall, keeping them stored in a dry, cool area, inside a dust bag or box, will ensure you can wear our gloves for decades to come,” notes Meister.

Meet the Experts

Melissa Meister , founder of Seymoure Luxury Group, including Seymoure Gloves. Before Seymoure, Melissa worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between expert craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and sustainability. You can follow Seymoure Gloves on Instagram at @seymouregloves .

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, VOGUE.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. She is the founder and curator of Estelle Galerie an online repository for hand-made-to-order jewelry and vintage relics. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com. You can follow Elana on Instagram at @ElanaZajdman .