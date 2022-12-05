Read full article on original website
thenewshouse.com
Challah creates connection for all kinds of students
The smell of yeast filled the basement of SU’s Winnick Hillel Center. Students huddled around tables wearing customized aprons and taught each other how to make challah, a traditional Jewish bread. Some students had a cultural connection to challah, others were there to get their volunteer hours, but every...
Oswego Humane Society Home for the Holidays event
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with […]
Syracuse artist creates custom diabetes patch for singer, Patti LaBelle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local artist from Syracuse teamed up with singer Patti LaBelle to push for improved access to diabetes care. It’s part of the #SeeDiabetes Campaign. You’ve likely heard of it, but you may not know much about it. “There is a stigma that is associated with diabetes and you know just […]
localsyr.com
Adult cases of RSV on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
cnyhomepage.com
Johnson Park Center Food Pantry For low Income Community This Holiday Season
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A food giveaway in Utica today by the Johnson Park Center with free food from local donations. All families living who have a registered pantry card were welcome. Approximately 300 households were there waiting to get food in a line to the end of the street.
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Parents start Joey’s Wish foundation after losing son to addiction
ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents who recently lost their son are vowing to make a difference in the world of addiction. As a kid, Joey Hess had a solid identity. A sports fan, he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. “Fishing was big with him,” said Joey’s stepfather Jason Morrell. “He would scoot over across […]
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
thenewshouse.com
Commentary: Optimize your finals prep
Once again, we find ourselves at that point in the semester when the work load seems like it’s closing in on us and our coffee intake has tripled. Time to put all that learning to the test— literally. But don’t worry, because there are plenty of remedies to not only survive finals week, but actually get through it with your sanity intact. With this being the first real set of finals for many of us post-pandemic, it is more important than ever to do everything we can to bring our best these closing weeks. Let’s get into some tips and tricks for finals!
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
thenewshouse.com
Combating the Disinfodemic
The advertisement from an SYR.edu email address that promises students a high-paying job for almost no work – if they click the link. Anti-abortion activists telling women – falsely – that abortion is more dangerous than giving birth. Russian trolls exploiting racial tensions in the U.S. and creating divisions that derail important social movements. The endless bogus solicitations to purchase an extended warranty.
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
urbancny.com
Southside Neighborhood Celebrates Christmas Season with Annual Tree Lighting and Children’s Program at Beauchamp Library…A Photo Essay
It’s Christmas time and on Friday December 2nd, the Southside neighborhood gathered to usher in the festivities. This was the Annual Southside neighborhood Tree Lighting event sponsored by Syracuse 4th District Common Councilor Latoya Allen and volunteers that included Pastor Kevin Stephens, Onondaga County Public Library Beauchamp Branch, Syracuse Fire Department, and others.
cnycentral.com
Emergency rooms and Urgent Cares overwhelmed, doctors say to call first
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all prevalent among children right now according to Upstate Medical University and their director of general pediatrics, Steven Blatt. While a parent's first assumption may be that their child has the flu, Blatt says that's not always the case. "...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
thenewshouse.com
The Beach Boys with John Stamos are bringing a California Christmas to Syracuse
The Beach Boys are headed to Syracuse to bring some sunny holiday cheer to our wintery weather. Since debuting their Christmas album in 1964, the band has become a staple of the season. Their most notable song, Little St. Nick, gives a hot-rod update to Santa’s sleigh in three-part harmony. Mike Love, original member and current frontman of The Beach Boys said that performing the band’s Christmas hits brings back memories of playing music with his family.
Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
cnycentral.com
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
