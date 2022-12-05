Once again, we find ourselves at that point in the semester when the work load seems like it’s closing in on us and our coffee intake has tripled. Time to put all that learning to the test— literally. But don’t worry, because there are plenty of remedies to not only survive finals week, but actually get through it with your sanity intact. With this being the first real set of finals for many of us post-pandemic, it is more important than ever to do everything we can to bring our best these closing weeks. Let’s get into some tips and tricks for finals!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO