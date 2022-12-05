ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Cowboys have a special visitor on Monday

By Adam Bradshaw
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FIop_0jYN4P5l00

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys blew out the Indianapolis Colts, the team had a special visitor on Monday, who could join the team very soon.

Former Los Angeles Ram and NY Giants star player Odell Beckman Junior met with Cowboys management on Monday afternoon and will be present at the facility through Tuesday.

Beckham, has been rehabbing since an ACL injury knocked him out of last year’s Super Bowl.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more from Coach McCarthy on Beckham’s visit.

Next up for the Cowboys are the 1 and 10 Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Mickey: Cowboys pass on Odell Beckham Jr.

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The much anticipated meeting between veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior and the Dallas Cowboys ended without fanfare this week, as the Cowboys appear to have passed on signing the recovering star player. Beckham is recovering from his second major knee injury, suffered in the last Super Bowl when […]
FRISCO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
FanSided

Cowboys get great injury news on piece that’s been missing all year

The Dallas Cowboys received some great news in regard to one of their top players Tyron Smith dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys are set to have a great week. On Sunday, they turned a 21-19 lead over the Indianapolis Colts entering the fourth quarter into a 54-19 victory in primetime. On Monday, the Cowboys are holding a free agent visit with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The good news kept coming this week.
The Associated Press

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Dak Prescott is NFL 'Man of the Year' Nominee

Quarterback Dak Prescott is once again the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for the 2022 season. Considered maybe the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes one NFL player nominated from each team for his outstanding community service activities off the field, in addition to his performance on the field. (See the entire list here.)
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KLST/KSAN

U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in accident while on duty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution

Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans – many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document – in a complicated position. Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for a woman with multiple health issues

UPDATE: SAPD has announced that Saldivar has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has multiple health-related issues and is believed to be in immediate danger if she is not found quickly. According to the alert, April Saldivar is a 31-year-old female Hispanic woman […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy