Read full article on original website
Related
Food Network
Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer
Miller High Life is definitely looking to get a corner on the market of weird (yet wonderful) beer-themed holiday gifts. Last year, you may recall, the brew brand gave us a memorable Gingerbread Dive Bar, complete with floors made sticky with maple syrup and a gingerbread cornhole game using Chiclet beanbags.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
19 Times People Exhibited Gross, Greedy Behavior While Trying To Get Gifts Around The Holidays
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Food Network
Franzia’s Holiday Collection Includes a Boxed-Wine Inflatable Lawn Decoration
Step aside, waving Santa. Shove over, smiling snowman. There’s a new inflatable coming for American lawns this holiday season: Franzia, the popular boxed wine brand, is now selling an inflatable holiday lawn decoration in the shape of a box of Franzia wine. The eye-catching holiday decoration comes in two...
Food Network
Come with Me to Christmas In Brazil
Plus two traditional recipes that are on my Christmas dinner table. Brazilians call Santa Claus "Papai Noel,” which means “Father Noel.” Although it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere, he still arrives dressed in his traditional red silk suit, wearing long boots. Some say he comes on a sleigh while others believe he travels by helicopter directly from the North Pole. Of course, he can't enter our houses through the chimney because most of our houses don't have one. Instead, presents appear magically either in our rooms or under the Christmas tree. But for this to happen we have to hang a sock near a window as a signal that we are waiting for him.
Food Network
10 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2022
Vegetarian dishes have deep roots in Mexican cuisine, as evidenced by the 400-plus recipes in Margarita Carrillo Arronte’s latest cookbook. In addition to being a cookbook author, Arronte’s work as a coordinator of the Traditional Cooks Program at the Mexican Gastronomic Conservatory has given her the opportunity to meet and learn from hundreds of cooks from all over Mexico. The scope of the cookbook is vast, spanning breakfasts (hello, Oaxacan Mushroom Turnovers), lunches, dinners and desserts, as well as special sections for breads, drinks and sauces. We appreciate the easy-to-follow instructions and the key denoting if the recipe is one-pot, 5-ingredients or less, or 30-minutes or less. The photography is leap-from-the-page stunning, inspiring readers to get into the kitchen right away.
Comments / 0