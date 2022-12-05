Plus two traditional recipes that are on my Christmas dinner table. Brazilians call Santa Claus "Papai Noel,” which means “Father Noel.” Although it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere, he still arrives dressed in his traditional red silk suit, wearing long boots. Some say he comes on a sleigh while others believe he travels by helicopter directly from the North Pole. Of course, he can't enter our houses through the chimney because most of our houses don't have one. Instead, presents appear magically either in our rooms or under the Christmas tree. But for this to happen we have to hang a sock near a window as a signal that we are waiting for him.

