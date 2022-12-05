Hundreds of journalists at the New York Times went on strike Thursday, their union announced, after bargaining over their contract fell through Wednesday. The historic 24-hour walkout, which reportedly began at midnight Thursday, represents the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go,” the NYT Guild tweeted Wednesday night. “It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth,” the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO