Saint Louis, MO

Vox

Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. In the last three months,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
New York Post

New York Times journos on 24-hour strike after contract negotiations fail, union says

Hundreds of journalists at the New York Times went on strike Thursday, their union announced, after bargaining over their contract fell through Wednesday. The historic 24-hour walkout, which reportedly began at midnight Thursday, represents the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go,” the NYT Guild tweeted Wednesday night. “It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits

If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Workers looking to employers for cost-of-living help: survey

Workers worldwide are looking for financial help to offset cost-of-living increases in difficult economic times. That’s according to the results of the Randstad Q4 Workmonitor Pulse survey of 7,000 workers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. “Among millions of Americans who were fortunate...
The Associated Press

Investors press railroads to add sick time for workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Major freight railroads are facing pressure to add sick days for their workers from a new front: An influential investment group says some of its members are now pushing the measure that Congress declined to as part of the contracts they imposed last week to avert a potentially devastating nationwide rail strike.
industrytoday.com

Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back

Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.

