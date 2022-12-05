Read full article on original website
Vox
Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. In the last three months,...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
20 ‘Boring’ Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More
Starting from childhood, you're taught to dream big. The phrases "you can be anything you want to be" and "follow your passion" are deeply ingrained in the fabric of American culture -- so it's no...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
New York Times journos on 24-hour strike after contract negotiations fail, union says
Hundreds of journalists at the New York Times went on strike Thursday, their union announced, after bargaining over their contract fell through Wednesday. The historic 24-hour walkout, which reportedly began at midnight Thursday, represents the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go,” the NYT Guild tweeted Wednesday night. “It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth,” the...
How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits
If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Workers looking to employers for cost-of-living help: survey
Workers worldwide are looking for financial help to offset cost-of-living increases in difficult economic times. That’s according to the results of the Randstad Q4 Workmonitor Pulse survey of 7,000 workers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. “Among millions of Americans who were fortunate...
Investors press railroads to add sick time for workers
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Major freight railroads are facing pressure to add sick days for their workers from a new front: An influential investment group says some of its members are now pushing the measure that Congress declined to as part of the contracts they imposed last week to avert a potentially devastating nationwide rail strike.
industrytoday.com
Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back
Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
