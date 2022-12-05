ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

2 die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people died in a single-car crash in Vance County on Wednesday night. Two females, one adult and one juvenile, died in a wreck around 11:45 p.m. The driver was traveling east on Business 158 near Ruin Creek Road, went left of center and overcorrected. The car went off the road, hit two trees and landed on its side.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation

Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in Franklin County crash

LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen

RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
CLAYTON, NC
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
wbtw.com

Raleigh police release body-cam video from mass shooting suspect standoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released officer body-cam video on Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The video indicates that at 6:42 p.m., officers engaged in a standoff with the suspected 15-year-old mass shooter, Austin Thompson.
RALEIGH, NC

