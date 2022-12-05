Read full article on original website
Related
2 die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people died in a single-car crash in Vance County on Wednesday night. Two females, one adult and one juvenile, died in a wreck around 11:45 p.m. The driver was traveling east on Business 158 near Ruin Creek Road, went left of center and overcorrected. The car went off the road, hit two trees and landed on its side.
NC woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; suspect faces 11 charges
A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bike in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WRAL
Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation
Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations. Investigators in Moore County are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots into two substations.
cbs17
Man arrested after threatening Bojangles employees on UNC campus, Chapel Hill bus driver, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a man wielded a knife and made threats Wednesday morning on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. The 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., according to UNC. Officers responded to the disturbance at the Bojangles restaurant in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
Man killed in Franklin County crash
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
North Carolina mourns loss of deputy killed in vehicle fire, detention officer
Jose Deleon, a deputy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office was killed in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend, Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.
nsjonline.com
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen
RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
Man escapes patrol car after being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say. On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to […]
WRAL
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, driver hit Durham deputy's car in chase
DURHAM, N.C. — A bicyclist died Sunday night hours after a hit-and-run crash on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham. Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site around 11:30 a.m. after a driver crashed into a bike then hit a deputy's cruiser. Deputies said the...
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
cbs17
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after Wake County substitute teacher arrested
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County substitute teacher has been suspended from the Wake County Public School System. Cary police arrested 20-year-old Rachel Beahn for indecent liberties with two students. According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other...
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
WRAL
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
Community mourns the deaths of Warren County deputy, detention officer
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is grieving the loss of two of its members this week. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said Warren County Deputy Jose Deleon died in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend. Exact details about the crash...
wbtw.com
Raleigh police release body-cam video from mass shooting suspect standoff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released officer body-cam video on Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The video indicates that at 6:42 p.m., officers engaged in a standoff with the suspected 15-year-old mass shooter, Austin Thompson.
