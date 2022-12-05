ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtoday.com

Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
SEATTLE, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Arlington man who had bunker filled with firearms, explosives sentenced to prison

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices." James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
ARLINGTON, WA

