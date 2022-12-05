Read full article on original website
Man shot in Tukwila home following reported physical altercation
Tukwila Police are reporting that on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15200 block of 40th Ave S. (map below) after receiving reports of a shooting that had occurred at a residence. Responding officers located a male at the scene with multiple...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire
South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.
Tacoma police arrest suspect in fatal November shooting
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department have arrested a suspect in fatal shooting of a man in November. At 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 11, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at Big 5 in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Employees at a Big 5 store in West Seattle were working to clean up the damage Monday after a pair of suspected burglars rammed the store with an SUV. The smash-and-grab burglary happened at the store, which is located in the Westwood Village shopping center, at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested Sunday after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department said. According to the Pierce County jail roster and documents filed in Tacoma Municipal Court, James William Klingbeil, 74, faces gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment
A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead inside apartment near Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Lacey. Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper said a 25-year-old man allegedly confessed to shooting and killing his 21-year-old girlfriend at the Copper Wood Apartments early Monday morning. Simper said they received a tip from the...
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
SEATTLE — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael...
Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say
LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
Dead woman found in Thurston County apartment, boyfriend in custody
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lacey Monday morning after finding a woman dead in an apartment. Officers are investigating at the Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way, where they found a woman in her early 20s deceased around 2 a.m. Deputies say a man...
South Seattle family is desperate for answers after being held at gunpoint in home invasion
SEATTLE — A South Seattle family is waiting for answers and an arrest, after they say people robbed them at gunpoint inside their home. It happened Monday night just after 8 p.m., near the 4400 block of S. Kenyon Street. The family’s surveillance camera shows the suspects walking up...
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Arlington man who had bunker filled with firearms, explosives sentenced to prison
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices." James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
