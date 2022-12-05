Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Goes Full Murder Mystery In The Trailer For The Pale Blue Eye
Christian Bale certainly knows a thing or two about detective work or at least playing somebody who knows a thing or two. Having previously been "The World's Greatest Detective" Batman, a gun-wielding martial artist investigator in "Equilibrium," and a man locked in a game of wits with Hugh Jackman in "The Prestige," Bale certainly has the acting chops to revel in a murder mystery. "The Pale Blue Eye" is an upcoming Netflix movie that will see a limited theatrical release on December 23 while becoming available for streaming on January 6, 2023. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a mystery that follows a grizzled and veteran investigator known as Augustus Landor (Bale) who soon is aided in his detective work by a young and inquisitive Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).
Low Budget Sci-Fi Movies That Wound Up Making Millions
The first thing any filmmaker and studio need to agree on before embarking on the movie-making journey is a budget. The amount of money available to be spent will dictate just about everything, from casting and locations down to how scenes in the script can be bought to life. With science fiction, the budget undoubtedly decides what kind of special effects are possible. Still, just because a sci-fi movie is made on a limited budget, it rarely stops a director from dreaming big.
A wretched off-kilter murder mystery that inadvertently relaunched a megastar pursues an undue reappraisal
When you name the movies that turned Robert Downey Jr. from a has-been into an A-list superstar, the first two that come to mind are no doubt Iron Man or Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. While both are true to a certain extent, the chain of events that kick-started the actor’s ascension to the top of the Hollywood tree technically began with 2003’s Gothika.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released
The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
'Life Upside Down' Trailer Sees Three Couples Living in Lockdown Together [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the new trailer for the upcoming film Life Upside Down from IFC Films. The romantic comedy stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Radha Mitchell (London Has Fallen), Danny Huston (Succession), and Rosie Fellner (The Trip to Italy) and is set to release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023, with it arriving to AMC+ later in the year in April.
Zoe Saldaña Opened Up About The Downsides Of Marvel's Secrecy Around Their Scripts
"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence."
Tom Hardy wrestled The Revenant director to the ground on-set
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is back this year with Oscar hopeful Bardo, after winning Best Picture for his previous two drama movies The Revenant (2015) and Birdman (2014). Seven years is a long gap between movies, but it’s possible that he’s spent that time recovering from an overly enthusiastic hug Tom Hardy gave him on the set of the snow-bound Revenant.
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival
Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Taps Gil Kenan To Direct With Previous Cast Returning
EXCLUSIVE: After successfully relaunching the franchise with 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures is ramping up pre-production on the sequel with the film’s writer and exec producer Gil Kenan set to take over directing reins. Sources tell Deadline that Jason Reitman, who directed the pervious pic, will move into the writer-producer role alongside co-scribe Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld. Insiders add that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife ensemble that includes Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon is on board to return. Related Story Kymberly Herrin Dies: 'Ghostbusters' Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65 Related Story TIFF Industry Selects Section Includes Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener',...
