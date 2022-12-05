Read full article on original website
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young
Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Duke basketball head coach reportedly beat Jayson Tatum in one-on-one
In an interview with SLAM that the publication posted on Monday, first-year Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer claims he beat former Blue Devil star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one game when the Boston Celtics forward visited his old stomping grounds in Durham over the summer. There's no report of the...
Magic Johnson says Celtics are ‘undeniably the best team in the NBA’
The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
“Milwaukee did what they wanted to do!" - Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown praises the Bucks
Mike Brown said the Bucks did whatever they wanted, and the Kings had no answer to them
Yardbarker
Kristaps Porzingis On Being Luka Doncic's Co-Star: 'I Just Wasn't The Right Guy'
The Dallas Mavericks took a risk by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks in January 2019, along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. To get the deal done, they parted with DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected).
NBC Sports
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
Charles Barkley mistakes Jayson Tatum’s name while applauding Celtics star
Jayson Tatum’s gotten a lot of love early this season as he’s put up huge numbers and the Celtics have a league-best 20-5 record. That’s led to some early MVP hype, though there’s still plenty of season left for that to change. But the national interest...
NBC Sports
NBA, WNBA players react to news Brittney Griner coming home
Brittney Griner is finally coming home. The WNBA and USA Basketball star has spent 10 months in Russian prisons — including being convicted and sent to a Russian penal colony — for having vape canisters with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage as she went through Russian airport security back in February. She became a political pawn in the tensions between the United States and Russia, mostly surrounding Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, and was freed via a prisoner swap announced Thursday.
Kevin Durant’s usage plan gets key update from Jacque Vaughn
Through the never-ending turmoil surrounding the Brooklyn Nets over the last three seasons, Kevin Durant has been the main constant in the team’s success night to night. Entering the latter stage of his career while coming off a torn Achilles, Durant’s workload has only increased throughout his time in Brooklyn. That trend has continued this season with the 12-time All-Star leading the league in minutes by a wide margin.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Praises Thomas Bryant For Stepping Up In Anthony Davis’ Absence
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis tried to give it a go against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, but unfortunately just couldn’t play through those flu-like symptoms and left the game after just eight minutes of action. This allowed for an opportunity for someone to step up and center Thomas Bryant did just that.
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis Believes Anthony Davis Belongs In MVP Conversation
Whenever former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol gets excited about a player’s performance, you know that player is doing something right. With Anthony Davis continuing his mind-blowing season stretch, the entire basketball community has taken notice of the 2020 champion’s return to consistent stardom. Davis, who has...
Rob Pelinka's most important moment as Lakers GM is now
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon. It’s been more than two years since the Lakers have been relevant...
NBC Sports
Steph addresses fake viral video of five straight full-court shots
Steph Curry did not make five straight full-court shots after practice at the Warriors facility Sunday, despite what a viral video portrays. The video in question, posted by Sports Illustrated, was confirmed by the Warriors as fake a few hours after the clip started making the rounds on social media.
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons will start Desmond Ridder after bye week
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after last Sunday’s loss that “everything is on the table” when asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change when the team returns from their bye in Week 15 and it appears he has decided to make a switch. Ian...
