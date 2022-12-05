ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young

Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WausauPilot

Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time

Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

Magic Johnson says Celtics are ‘undeniably the best team in the NBA’

The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis On Being Luka Doncic's Co-Star: 'I Just Wasn't The Right Guy'

The Dallas Mavericks took a risk by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks in January 2019, along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. To get the deal done, they parted with DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected).
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA, WNBA players react to news Brittney Griner coming home

Brittney Griner is finally coming home. The WNBA and USA Basketball star has spent 10 months in Russian prisons — including being convicted and sent to a Russian penal colony — for having vape canisters with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage as she went through Russian airport security back in February. She became a political pawn in the tensions between the United States and Russia, mostly surrounding Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, and was freed via a prisoner swap announced Thursday.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s usage plan gets key update from Jacque Vaughn

Through the never-ending turmoil surrounding the Brooklyn Nets over the last three seasons, Kevin Durant has been the main constant in the team’s success night to night. Entering the latter stage of his career while coming off a torn Achilles, Durant’s workload has only increased throughout his time in Brooklyn. That trend has continued this season with the 12-time All-Star leading the league in minutes by a wide margin.
ATLANTA, NY
NBC Sports

Steph addresses fake viral video of five straight full-court shots

Steph Curry did not make five straight full-court shots after practice at the Warriors facility Sunday, despite what a viral video portrays. The video in question, posted by Sports Illustrated, was confirmed by the Warriors as fake a few hours after the clip started making the rounds on social media.
NBC Sports

Report: Falcons will start Desmond Ridder after bye week

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after last Sunday’s loss that “everything is on the table” when asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change when the team returns from their bye in Week 15 and it appears he has decided to make a switch. Ian...
ATLANTA, GA

