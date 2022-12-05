Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Cornerback Kaylin Moore plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Alabama Player Reached Out to Deion Sanders About Transferring
This Alabama running back publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class
The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Two more Mountaineers enter the transfer portal
Two West Virginia football players who were not contributors for different reasons during the 2022 season are using the transfer portal to officially end their time with the program. Tuesday, the second day of the portal period that ends Jan. 18, saw safety Saint McLeod and tight end Corbin Page become the latest players to use the mechanism to find a new home.
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0