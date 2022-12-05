Read full article on original website
BBC
Hate crime: West Yorkshire Police urged to improve report handling
Police need to "get better" at handling reports of hate crime, according to West Yorkshire's deputy mayor. Alison Lowe, who has responsibility for policing and crime, said there was still a lack of consistency in the service people received from officers. Police recorded more than 11,000 hate crimes last year....
BBC
Violence against women: Police make 39 arrests in 'day of action'
Thirty nine people were arrested in connection with violence against women and girls offences during a "day of action" on Tuesday, police said. The 24-hour operation used officers across all districts of Northern Ireland. Arrests included those wanted on bench warrants linked to domestic abuse investigations, domestic abuse offences and...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Was my mother the child of a Catholic priest?
Vivien Prior's mother had long suspected she was the secret child of a Catholic priest but her daughter had no proof. It was not until the 1990s that Vivien first saw a photo of the man she thinks is her grandfather. "I was quite shocked to see the likeness -...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Police searching for man confirm dead woman was murdered
Police searching for a man after a woman was found dead have now said she was murdered.Officers have appealed for help finding Alexander Carr, 32, after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on Saturday.Northumbria Police said they were treating the woman’s death as murder and an investigation has been launched.Police searching for Alexander Carr have released an additional photograph in a bid to find him.Efforts are ongoing to locate Carr who we want to speak to in connection with the murder of a woman in #Sunderland. He's believed to know he's...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
Coroner apologises for families’ seven-year wait for Shoreham Airshow inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers.West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her “deepest regret” that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been “added to” by delays to the inquest.The victims of the disaster died after a plane taking part in an aerial display in August 2015 crashed on to the nearby A27 in West Sussex in the UK’s deadliest airshow incident for 50 years.A further 13 people were injured in the incident.You have all tolerated a far...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
BBC
Eleven arrests in lorry crime crackdown
Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England. Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers. The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire,...
Ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike days before Christmas in pay row
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay, unions have announced.The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike.After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last...
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to finally receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.The majority of health workers will receive at least an additional £1,400 in pay while doctors and dentists will be given a 4.5% salary rise.The uplifts are set to come into effect before the end of the financial year and will be backdated to April 1 this year.The separate independent recommendations were made by the NHS Pay Review...
BBC
Sunderland murder inquiry: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police searching for a man after a woman was found dead have now said she was murdered. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
