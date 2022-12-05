Sam Raimi's Spider-Man series is synonymous with superhero movies... And there was almost a fourth. We now have new info about the film. Whether you love or hate the Raimi trilogy, it helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today. The planned fourth entry in the series unfortunately never got made thanks to some disputes with Sony along the way, but we do know a few things about it. First of all, it was going to feature the Vulture. Secondly, Anne Hathaway could have shown up as Black Cat. But how would this all have played out?

10 DAYS AGO