inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
MSP recovers $300,000 in stolen cars, trailers in southwest MI
No arrests were made on scene, but Michigan State Police detectives say charges are being sought for multiple suspects.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
Times-Union Newspaper
John Winfred Davis Jr.
John Winfred Davis Jr., longtime Warsaw resident, former Warsaw city letter carrier and Warsaw Speedway Hall of Fame Inductee, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He passed peacefully at home in Mentone with loved ones at his side stating, “Ya done good” and “I love you, too.”
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for individual in connection with theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any information, please call Detective Sgt. Houser at 574-389-4704. You can also email a tip to [email protected] The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Betty Engle
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City man
UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Tuesday this Silver Alert has been canceled. Original story below. COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing man from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police said the Columbia City Police Department is investigating after Martin John Barry went missing around 10:45 a.m. Monday. He is […]
News Now Warsaw
Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man arrested for alleged theft of vehicle in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Portage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old was found driving the stolen car on North Avenue near South 29th Street in Pavilion Township at 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said. Second Kalamazoo...
Times-Union Newspaper
Raymond H. Grubbs
MENTONE – Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, Beaver Dam Lake, passed at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place of Warsaw. Raymond was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha Boyer Grubbs. He was married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death on May 24, 2017.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse
A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
whtc.com
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
