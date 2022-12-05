Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
PWMania
Report: Sasha Banks Expected to Be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January
According to a report from PWInsider, Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. It is not confirmed whether Banks will be wrestling at the event, but PWInsider has been told by several sources close to the situation that NJPW will bring her in.
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 9th 2022 edition
After the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 9th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander……. * Jon Moxley defeats Konosuke Takeshita: Moxley and Takeshita brawled throughout the crowd early on in the match....
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/7): Two Title Matches, AEW World Champion MJF To Speak, Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, More
Two high-stakes championship matches and a lucrative Battle Royale form part of tonight's stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up in Cedar Park, Texas. Reigning AEW TNT and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT belt on the line against Darby Allin, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, with the latter looking to add a fourth tag team title to their championship haul alongside the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag belts. Additionally, the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale returns for a fourth consecutive year, with the co-winners advancing to next week's "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" episode to battle in a one-on-one match for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring; Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the ring last year for a third straight year.
wrestlinginc.com
FTR Gets Huge Stipulation Match At ROH Final Battle
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have been on quite a run in 2022, capturing gold for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA. Last night on "AEW Dynamite," the duo faced off against The Acclaimed in the show's main event in an attempt to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. FTR came up short in the hard-fought battle, and following the match, Austin and Colton Gunn appeared onscreen to offer up some "Christmas presents" to FTR.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Has “Tried To Limit” ROH Focus On AEW TV
AEW President Tony Khan has responded to “amusing” claims that he features his Ring of Honor promotion too heavily on AEW television. Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor back in the spring of 2022 and since then ROH talent and championships have been featured on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Six-man tag, Strong Survivor match announced for NJPW Nemesis
NJPW returns to the Vermont Hollywood on Sunday.
John Morrison announced for MLW Blood & Thunder
The event takes place January 7 from Philadelphia.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Acknowledges Speculation About FTR's Future
The future is uncertain for FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. That's because the tag team's deals with AEW will be up around the end of April 2023, as Harwood recently revealed during an interview. It's unclear what the duo will end up doing, with Harwood even suggesting they could take a year off from working for any major promotion in favor of working their own, independent schedule.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Briscoes vs. FTR III Announced For ROH Final Battle, Double Dog-Collar Stipulation Added
Following their loss to The Acclaimed on this evening’s AEW Dynamite FTR learned that they would be defending their ROH tag team titles at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view. The Top Guys will once again be facing The Brisoces, which will complete a trilogy of matches that the...
PWMania
AJPW Stars Jake Lee, Tajiri, and Izanagi Leaving the Company
All Japan Pro-Wrestling is being dealt a huge blow as they will be losing three of their top stars at the end of December. Jake Lee, Tajiri and Izanagi will all be departing AJPW once their contracts expire this month. Jake Lee and Tajiri will have their last matches on...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Results (12/7): AEW World Tag Team Title Match, MJF Speaks, Samoa Joe Vs. Darby Allin
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for December 7, 2022!. The big talking point heading into tonight's show is the aftermath of MJF's actions from last week after the new AEW World Champion decided to turn on William Regal, punching him in the back of the head with his brass knuckle dusters. Fans will get the chance to hear from MJF on this show, as he is likely to address the situation.
ComicBook
Member of Roman Reigns' Family Begins Their Pro Wrestling Training
Roman Reigns' family tree, The Anoa'i Family, is loaded with pro wrestling talent. Some of the most famous names from that family include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Reigns, The Usos, The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rocky Johnson, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. It appears that another member of the family is joining the business as it was announced on Wednesday that Zilla Fatu, the youngest son of Umaga (real name Eddie Fatu) has begun training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Texas. Eddie had two runs in WWE from 2001-03 and from 2006 until his tragic passing in 2009, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. He passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack.
ComicBook
WWE: Possible Sign That Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Is in Motion
Time is ticking for WWE to make a dream clash of the Anoa'i family happen. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is looking to lock in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event by mid-January, likely due to the fact that it is directly linked to January's WWE Royal Rumble. The multi-man battle royal mandates that the winner challenges the world champion later that year at WrestleMania, and with Roman Reigns currently holding both of WWE's top prizes, Reigns's Mania opponent would need to get that Royal Rumble W in order to make their match happen. With that logic in mind, reports have suggested that WWE is considering having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson compete in and win the men's Royal Rumble match next month.
wrestletalk.com
Veteran Inks Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
A veteran has inked a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran of the squared circle and has worked for various promotions. In 2022, Skyler has seen his most exposure with appearances for IMPACT and NJPW STRONG. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Skyler revealed that he...
AEW Dynamite live results: The Acclaimed vs. FTR Tag Team title match
A TNT title match and Dynamite Diamond battle royale are also set for tonight's episode.
diva-dirt.com
Stardom’s FWC Ranked At Number Five On PWI’s 2022 Top Tag Team 100
Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) has released its 2022 Top Tag Team 100 list. Ranking the top 100 tag teams in wrestling of 2022, Stardom’s FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) is listed at number five beating out 95 other tag teams regardless of gender. Hazuki & Koguma returned to wrestling in...
nodq.com
Son of Umaga joins Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school
Reality of Wrestling, which is operated by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced that Umaga’s son Zilla Fatu has joined their training school. Umaga wrestled in WWE as part of the Three Minute Warning tag team in 2002-2003 and later as a singles competitor from 2006 until he was released in 2009. Umaga passed away on December 4th, 2009.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Names Revealed for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW has announced the first seven entrants for the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Wednesday’s Battle Royale will see Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. AEW will announce more Battle Royale participants between now and Wednesday.
