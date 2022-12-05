Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
WCIA
Running out of time to catch Wild Lights holiday display at Miller Park Zoo
Need help getting into the Holiday Season? Join us for an evening walk through the Zoo all decked out with lights and decorations for the Holiday’s. There will be face painting by our friend The ZooLady and her Crew, games for the kids (kids at heart too!) craft, and a few vendors. Enjoy some hot chocolate and an opportunity to purchase a $3 kit to make your own s’more!
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
Central Illinois Proud
Riverfront Museum holds its first-ever “Christmas in the Village” event
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)–The Peoria Riverfront is getting into the holiday spirit with its first “Christmas in the Village” event. Hundreds gathered at the museum Saturday afternoon where they could enjoy carriage rides, food trucks, hot chocolate, carolers, and pictures with Santa Claus. All proceeds from the event...
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
25newsnow.com
Peoria American Legion hosts one of few Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The tolls of a decommissioned naval ship bell and the shots of a 21-gun salute served as small, local commemorations for the 2,403 lives lost during the Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years ago. The attacks by the Japanese on 19 naval ships in Hawaii plunged...
25newsnow.com
West Peoria barbershop givingaway bikes for Christmas
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A West Peoria business is bringing holiday cheer to children in need with a bike giveaway. The owners of Ford’s Barbershop and Salon said they just wanted to do something nice for the community, so they bought two small bikes for a boy and a girl this Christmas.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
25newsnow.com
Peoria partnership program offers new work opportunities, second chances
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Partnerships in Peoria are bringing new opportunities for people working to re-enter society, and it’s helping your energy bill, too. House of Hope Peoria and Ameren Illinois are coming together to teach felons new skills to be successful. With Ameren, participants are learning to...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
wcbu.org
Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network
The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
25newsnow.com
Children’s Home Association asking for volunteers to fill final wish list requests
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers are working to cross off items on their loved ones’ wish lists for the holiday season, but the Children’s Home Association of Illinois is asking for help in making sure kids in their cars get everything on their list. Each year, CHA...
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
25newsnow.com
IHSA football state finals return to Illinois State University next season
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University has been selected as the final host site for the Illinois High School Association football finals for the 2023-2027 seasons. ISU’s Hancock Stadium hosted the inaugural state finals in football in 1974 and has hosted over 100 IHSA Football State Championship games between 1974 and 1998.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 7, 2022
(25 News Now) - A top 10 opponent was at Peoria Notre Dame on Wednesday night. Class 2A No. 10 Rockford Lutheran entered The Kitchen and knocked off the Irish 63-49. Elsewhere in high school hoops, Pekin beat Delavan 64-41 while Elmwood topped Galva 74-24 to move to 7-1 on the season. In girls hoops news, Morton’s Tatym Lamprecht officially put pen to paper and signed with ICC on Wednesday afternoon.
Central Illinois Proud
Where’s the cold and snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Let me preface this article by apologizing for not having my traditional winter weather outlook this year. We’re short staffed and I simply don’t have enough time in my day to do my daily tasks and sit down and take the deep dive required for me to get my outlook done. That said, there are a lot of things I know and have off the top of my head that can give you some insight as to what may be coming our way.
25newsnow.com
Rain returns late tomorrow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tomorrow will be the first of a few rain chances in our forecast over the next 7-10 days. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year, but colder weather is expected to return for the second half of next week. This Evening and Tonight:
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
25newsnow.com
Crittenton Centers making the gift of giving easier
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local non-profit is preparing to help children do some holiday shopping, while also letting parents have a break. Crittenton Centers in Peoria is holding their 39th annual Stocking Stuffer. The tradition includes a special store that opens, just for kids to pick out gifts for everyone on their lists. Personal shoppers will be available to help their shoppers ages twelve and under find and wrap gifts. Items in the store are priced between one and eight dollars.
Comments / 0