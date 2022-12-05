This is no time to be lonely

A few days ago I heard a journalist on a morning news program describing her research on loneliness — and my local reporter brain kicked in. If I were lonely how would I know where to go to find a sense of community in Hopkinsville?

It is a timely topic in December, when feelings of loneliness can be heightened by oversized expectations that the season should be joyous and spent with family and friends. In other words, the opposite of lonely. But loneliness is also an issue of a certain era. We’ve been moving toward more solitary lives for some time, said journalist Federica Cocco, who wrote a story headlined “Are we ready for the approaching loneliness epidemic?” for the newspaper Financial Times.

Increasingly in developed countries, people are more likely to live alone – something that was rare a hundred ago. It affects all ages, but older Americans are consistently affected more than others, Cocco writes, citing her analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey. She reports that an average of 53% of Americans who are 65 or older spend more than eight hours a day of waking time alone.

Of course, being alone isn’t always a dreadful or depressing way to pass time. But there are countless people who do not wish to spend so much of their time seemingly cut off from healthy human connection. I can’t say I know exactly how to reach people who are alone, but I do have some ideas about uncomplicated and enjoyable opportunities to spend time with others in our community because we’ve written about them in Hoptown Chronicle.

For starters, there is Hopkinsville’s Christmas parade this Saturday. The parade will start its way up South Main Street in the downtown business district at 5:15 p.m. If someone wanted to make a day of it, there’s a free showing of “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. at the Alhambra. Also, they’ll be free hot chocolate and cookies during the parade, provided by First Baptist Church at 14th and Main streets.

There’s a free Christmas concert, by the Pennyrile Area Community Band, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alhambra Theatre, plus the Pennyroyal Arts Council is showing five more holiday movies at the downtown theater, Dec. 18 through 21. Tickets for those showings are $5. Here’s all the information.

Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, will talk about local holiday traditions during History on Tap at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. It might come as a surprise to some who haven’t been to the brewery (on Fifth Street between Main and Virginia streets) but HBC isn’t only for drinkers. You don’t have to buy or lift a pint to participate in community programs like History on Tap — and there are plenty. The brewery sells soft drinks and snacks, and children are welcome. I had four of my grandchildren down at the brewery the day after Thanksgiving. They played board games and sampled every snack on the menu. Pro tip: Ugly Sweater Bingo is happening at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the brewery. It’s free.

Another place that makes it easy to find community and connection is the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library. I won’t try to list everything that’s happening. The library’s website and Facebook page are full of ideas. And the best way to get involved is to go down to the library on Bethel Street and sign up for a library card.

The Christian County Senior Center on West Seventh Street serves lunch on weekdays to diners 55 and older. They have programs that residents can learn about at the center.

Another way to get out and meet people is through the Hopkinsville-Christian County Newcomers and Neighbors Club. They meet at least once a month and bring in speakers for luncheons.

I think readers of the Sunday Brew have more ideas that I haven’t mentioned. What are some ways that local people could get out more often and experience a sense of community in Hopkinsville? How can people who are lonely break through the isolation they are experiencing? I’m looking for more suggestions. If you have them, and I know many of you do, please let us know and I’ll share them in next weekend’s newsletter. (You don’t have to be mentioned if that is your preference.)

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.