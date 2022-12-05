ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

This is no time to be lonely

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

A few days ago I heard a journalist on a morning news program describing her research on loneliness — and my local reporter brain kicked in. If I were lonely how would I know where to go to find a sense of community in Hopkinsville?

It is a timely topic in December, when feelings of loneliness can be heightened by oversized expectations that the season should be joyous and spent with family and friends. In other words, the opposite of lonely. But loneliness is also an issue of a certain era. We’ve been moving toward more solitary lives for some time, said journalist Federica Cocco, who wrote a story headlined “Are we ready for the approaching loneliness epidemic?” for the newspaper Financial Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btyni_0jYN0tEb00
(Hoptown Chronicle photo)

Increasingly in developed countries, people are more likely to live alone – something that was rare a hundred ago. It affects all ages, but older Americans are consistently affected more than others, Cocco writes, citing her analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey. She reports that an average of 53% of Americans who are 65 or older spend more than eight hours a day of waking time alone.

Of course, being alone isn’t always a dreadful or depressing way to pass time. But there are countless people who do not wish to spend so much of their time seemingly cut off from healthy human connection. I can’t say I know exactly how to reach people who are alone, but I do have some ideas about uncomplicated and enjoyable opportunities to spend time with others in our community because we’ve written about them in Hoptown Chronicle.

For starters, there is Hopkinsville’s Christmas parade this Saturday. The parade will start its way up South Main Street in the downtown business district at 5:15 p.m. If someone wanted to make a day of it, there’s a free showing of “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. at the Alhambra. Also, they’ll be free hot chocolate and cookies during the parade, provided by First Baptist Church at 14th and Main streets.

There’s a free Christmas concert, by the Pennyrile Area Community Band, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alhambra Theatre, plus the Pennyroyal Arts Council is showing five more holiday movies at the downtown theater, Dec. 18 through 21. Tickets for those showings are $5. Here’s all the information.

Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, will talk about local holiday traditions during History on Tap at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. It might come as a surprise to some who haven’t been to the brewery (on Fifth Street between Main and Virginia streets) but HBC isn’t only for drinkers. You don’t have to buy or lift a pint to participate in community programs like History on Tap — and there are plenty. The brewery sells soft drinks and snacks, and children are welcome. I had four of my grandchildren down at the brewery the day after Thanksgiving. They played board games and sampled every snack on the menu. Pro tip: Ugly Sweater Bingo is happening at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the brewery. It’s free.

Another place that makes it easy to find community and connection is the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library. I won’t try to list everything that’s happening. The library’s website and Facebook page are full of ideas. And the best way to get involved is to go down to the library on Bethel Street and sign up for a library card.

The Christian County Senior Center on West Seventh Street serves lunch on weekdays to diners 55 and older. They have programs that residents can learn about at the center.

Another way to get out and meet people is through the Hopkinsville-Christian County Newcomers and Neighbors Club. They meet at least once a month and bring in speakers for luncheons.

I think readers of the Sunday Brew have more ideas that I haven’t mentioned. What are some ways that local people could get out more often and experience a sense of community in Hopkinsville? How can people who are lonely break through the isolation they are experiencing? I’m looking for more suggestions. If you have them, and I know many of you do, please let us know and I’ll share them in next weekend’s newsletter. (You don’t have to be mentioned if that is your preference.)

And if you don’t already receive our newsletter, sign up here to have recent headlines and columns like this one delivered to your inbox.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms

In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board

A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
CADIZ, KY
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022

Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

11-year-old boy will light Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree Friday night

The official lighter for Hopkinsville’s community Christmas tree is 11-year-old Zach Boyd, a South Christian resident who is undergoing cancer treatment. The lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Founders Square downtown. Zach was chosen from nominations submitted through social media, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman said in a press release.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville City Council bids farewell to outgoing members

Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy