BATON ROUGE – A man arrested for attempted murder in November after he shot a man who was called to help with a crash scene has had his charges upgraded to murder. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he allegedly shot at Curtis Trosclair, 31, who was called to help with a crash. A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after a car crash on North Boulevard and North Leo Street.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO