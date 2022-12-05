Read full article on original website
Allyboo
2d ago
They are great people well known in the community they need answers! I’m praying for these children!
wbrz.com
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrest warrant issued for father of child who died of fentanyl overdose
BATON ROUGE - The father of a child who died from a fentanyl overdose in late October has reportedly had a warrant issued for his arrest for over a month and has not been located. Charles Lee, the father of J'ahrei Paul, has had a warrant issued for his arrest...
wbrz.com
Victim of road rage shooting dies from injuries weeks later; shooter's charges upgraded to murder
BATON ROUGE – A man arrested for attempted murder in November after he shot a man who was called to help with a crash scene has had his charges upgraded to murder. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he allegedly shot at Curtis Trosclair, 31, who was called to help with a crash. A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after a car crash on North Boulevard and North Leo Street.
theadvocate.com
Man shot in road rage incident last month dies of his wounds, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot last month after a traffic accident has died of his wounds, and the person accused of shooting him has been booked on a murder count, Baton Rouge police said Thursday. Curtis Trusclair, 31, was shot in the 4200 block of North Boulevard at 3:41 p.m....
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
CRITICAL MASS: BRPD detectives speak out about the department, crime and how to turn the tide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As seasoned police officers head into retirement, there are often fewer men and women applying to take their place. Such is the case in the Baton Rouge Police Department, where homicide detectives carry increased caseloads and increased pressure to solve murders across the city. So...
wbrz.com
Orleans Parish coroner's investigator testifies in BR woman's murder trial, avoiding possible arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. – The chief pathologist for the Orleans Parish coroner testified in a Baton Rouge courtroom Monday, avoiding any possible delays or drama after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier this week during an already-sensational trial. Dr. Samantha Huber was the latest witness called in...
wbrz.com
Thief burglarizes car, steals backpack with grandfather's ashes inside
BATON ROUGE- Payton Martin was visiting Baton Rouge for the LSU football game against Alabama in November. It was a fun night until someone broke into his car, stealing many items. "The whole car was rummaged through, the glove box was open and the doors were open. I can't even...
Two 15 year-olds arrested after bomb threat
Port Barre Police are reporting arrests after several bomb threats at Port Barre High School. The first happening the day before Thanksgiving break, the second on December 1st.
Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
wbrz.com
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. Watch live newscasts here. Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries. Further details are limited at this time. This is a...
WAFB.com
BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!. Updated: 6...
brproud.com
Arrest made after stabbing at gas station on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported stabbing on Tuesday night. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 12541 Airline Hwy. Deputies determined that a 27-year-old man was stabbed and subsequently taken...
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired […]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
WAFB.com
Victim dies weeks after road rage shooting on North Blvd.; suspect’s charges upgraded
It took place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Howell Park. Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines.
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
cenlanow.com
Zachary Police arrest two underage suspects on attempted murder charges, one suspect remains at large
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Zachary say a verbal argument among at least four youths led to a fight that escalated into gun violence, which left one individual wounded. Two of the youths linked to the shooting have been arrested, but a third 18-year-old remains at large. According...
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
brproud.com
Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a suspect in two thefts. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. CGPD said, “The individual pictured is wanted in regards to a theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.”
wbrz.com
Man arrested for alleged bank robbery on Corporate Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for an alleged bank robbery that happened Monday on Corporate Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Floyd Hose Jr., 37, after he allegedly walked into Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard and passed a note to the teller demanding money and advising them not to say anything.
Comments / 12