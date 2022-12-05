Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Little Miami River Chamber Alliance hosts Christmas in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Little Miami River Chamber Alliance will again host “Christmas in Loveland” on Dec. 17 in downtown Loveland. Visitors can take part in carriage rides, train rides, holiday beverages and crafts. The event will also include entertainment. The chamber will host events and activities from...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, OH
In the middle of Warren and Butler Counties in Ohio lies the city of Middletown. This city, home to over 50,000 inhabitants, is renowned for its tight-knit community, charming parks, and growing economy. This suburban city is also a favorite jump-off point for travelers exploring Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Columbus.
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's Collaborate to Build Foodie-Favorites Dining Destination in Union
The companies say they want this project to be a family and community-centric space with room for music, events and other programming.
WLWT 5
City council listens to concerns from tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — The water is flowing from the taps once again at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments in Hartwell. But the crisis of the past few days has resulted in a flood of complaints about living conditions there. After describing those living conditions to city lawmakers this afternoon, we...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WLWT 5
Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — police are responding to a report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village, with undetermined injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield, OH
Fairfield is among the numerous suburban cities between Hamilton and Butler Counties in Ohio. This small city is home to over 44,562 as of the 2021 census. It is known for its outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and plenty more exciting things you can enjoy. Fairfield is a perfect destination for...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Water main break in Cincinnati’s abandoned subway tunnel led to boil advisory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway Tuesday prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works. The...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
As autumn drifts toward winter’s chill, we snuggle further beneath our down-filled duvets, crank our electric blankets, and gently nudge our thermostats upward. In doing so, we ignore the posthumous judgement of our ancestors, who have just one word to spit upon us:. Wimps. A little more than a...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
