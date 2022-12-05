ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

WLWT 5

Little Miami River Chamber Alliance hosts Christmas in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Little Miami River Chamber Alliance will again host "Christmas in Loveland" on Dec. 17 in downtown Loveland. Visitors can take part in carriage rides, train rides, holiday beverages and crafts. The event will also include entertainment. The chamber will host events and activities from...
LOVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, OH

In the middle of Warren and Butler Counties in Ohio lies the city of Middletown. This city, home to over 50,000 inhabitants, is renowned for its tight-knit community, charming parks, and growing economy. This suburban city is also a favorite jump-off point for travelers exploring Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Columbus.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MONROE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield, OH

Fairfield is among the numerous suburban cities between Hamilton and Butler Counties in Ohio. This small city is home to over 44,562 as of the 2021 census. It is known for its outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and plenty more exciting things you can enjoy. Fairfield is a perfect destination for...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati's fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HEBRON, KY

