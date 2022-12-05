Funeral Service for Helen Marie Dahlke, age 89, of Cullman, will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John Bussman officiating, burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Dahlke passed away on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022, at Cullman Long Term Care. She was born March 10, 1933, to Carl Fredrick and Alma Margaret Dahlke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Dahlke. Survivors include her sisters, Frances Dahlke and Betty Dahlke; brothers, Edward (Glena) Dahlke and Michael Dahlke; sister-in-law, Jean Dahlke; and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO