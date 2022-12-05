Read full article on original website
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The only American to get directly hit by a falling meteorite suffered a huge bruise and then used it as a doorstopAnita DurairajHodges, AL
Franklin County Times
Belgreen gets pair of wins for Homecoming
The Belgreen Bulldogs swept the Vina Red Devils on Homecoming night with wins in the varsity boys and girls games. Varsity girls senior standout Noelle Willingham was crowned Belgreen’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. In the varsity boys games, Braycen Johnson and Austin James combined for 41 points in a 63-26...
Franklin County Times
Red Bay boys get area win over Sulligent, girls top Tharptown
The Red Bay Tiger boys picked up an area win over the Sulligent Blue Devils Friday, 54-45. Holden Inmon led the way for the Tigers with 13 points, including six of Red Bay’s 12 points in the first quarter. The Blue Devils led the Tigers 13-12 at the end...
Franklin County Times
RHS teams take court versus Deshler, Hamilton
The Russellville High School varsity basketball teams recently faced 4A opponents Deshler and Hamilton on the court. The Golden Tigers’ home game versus Florence scheduled for Nov. 29 was postponed because of the weather. BOYS. Deshler 89, Russellville 80. RHS traveled to Tuscumbia Nov. 28 and fell to Deshler....
Franklin County Times
Belgreen takes next step toward starting football
Belgreen High School has taken another important step in making football a reality. The Franklin County Board of Education posted a football coaching position this past week, and a hire could be made as soon as the December board meeting or just after Christmas break at the January meeting. Either way, Belgreen will soon tap someone to lead the startup program.
Franklin County Times
Jingle all the way: Russellville kicks off Christmas
Russellville started the month of December with a big dose of seasonal cheer: first with the Cultura Garden Club’s annual Every Light a Prayer for Peace and Tree Lighting ceremonies. The prayer for peace event has been locally observed and sponsored by the club for more than 30 years....
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Franklin County Times
RCS BOE recognizes Marching Hundred percussion
The Russellville Marching Hundred percussion section has been making itself heard loud and clear. The members received special recognition during the Nov. 29 meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education, honored for winning the 5A Outstanding Percussion Award at the Alabama State Marching Band Competition. “I’m very appreciative...
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ
PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
Obituary: Doris Rhodes Lindsey
Funeral Service for Doris Rhodes Lindsey, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Perry Knight and Ralph Andrews officiating, burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mrs. Lindsey passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Decatur, Alabama, to Lawson Rhodes and Elvia Howell Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dixie Lindsey; parents; and sister, Faye Higginbotham. Survivors include her daughter, Regina Lindsey; son, Rodney (Denise) Lindsey; grandchildren, Braxton (Stephen) Easter, Canaan Jones, John Steele Jones, Kayley Lindsey, Colton Lindsey, Callahan Lindsey, Molly Dunaway, and Scott (Ashley) Hannah; brother, Frank Rhodes; and sister, Joyce Moates.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
franchising.com
Mugshots Grill and Bar Opens Latest Franchise in Florence, Alabama
December 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Florence, AL, November 24, 2022 -(PR.com)- Located in the heart of downtown Florence, this endcap store sits on the corner of N Court St and W Tuscaloosa St. Mugshots Florence will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside, pickup, catering, and delivery services. The menu consists of delicious appetizers, famous burgers, mouth-watering sandwiches, pasta, and more!
wcbi.com
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off employees at each plant, including Miss., Ala.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another well-known company has laid off workers in our area. Tiffin Motorhomes has sent notices to employees at each of its plants that their jobs were cut. The exact numbers aren’t known, but WCBI was told the layoffs impact workers at each of the company’s manufacturing plants, including Belmont and Burnsville in Mississippi and Red Bay, Alabama.
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Holly Day brings Santa to Russellville
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Holly Day event Dec. 3 at the A.W. Todd Centre in downtown Russellville.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Obituary: Helen Marie Dahlke
Funeral Service for Helen Marie Dahlke, age 89, of Cullman, will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John Bussman officiating, burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Dahlke passed away on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022, at Cullman Long Term Care. She was born March 10, 1933, to Carl Fredrick and Alma Margaret Dahlke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Dahlke. Survivors include her sisters, Frances Dahlke and Betty Dahlke; brothers, Edward (Glena) Dahlke and Michael Dahlke; sister-in-law, Jean Dahlke; and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Cherokee Fire responds to morning fire that left home total loss
The Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) said a house was left a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.
Alabama fisherman drowns after falling in water, police say
An Alabama fisherman apparently fell in the water and died Friday after falling in the Tennessee River while he was fishing from the bank, police said. Florence police said the victim was Charles Hollis, 69, of Sheffield. Hollis apparently was fishing from the bank when he fell into the water. His family said he couldn’t swim.
