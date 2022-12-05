ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

