San Diego appears to be experiencing a golden age of baked goods. At least, I’ve had trouble keeping up with all the capable bakeries doing business around the county. Every other week seems to find me nodding my head as I chew on a fresh loaf of bread, or sweet pastry, thinking “this place is really on to something.” It feels like I’m writing about baked goods as often as hot chicken or birria.

