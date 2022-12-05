Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
Holiday bridge lights celebrate 34 years in San Diego neighborhoods
A spokesperson for the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association spoke to 10News about this holiday tradition.
pacificsandiego.com
Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside
Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
kusi.com
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
pacificsandiego.com
Underbelly opens at UCSD
A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly. The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen...
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 8 - 11
The holiday celebrations continue throughout San Diego with boat parades, shopping and a chance to meet Santa Clause.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
Eater
Luxury Bakery Lady M Opens at Westfield UTC
The inventor of the now-famous Mille Crêpes cake has landed in San Diego. Lady M’s latest cake boutique just opened at Westfield UTC on Level 1 next to Forever 21 and near Palm Plaza. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store is offering walk-in service but is not yet taking pre-orders.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California
Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
kusi.com
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
Record number of homeless living in downtown San Diego
The Downtown San Diego Partnership, which counts the number of homeless living in downtown San Diego monthly, showed a record number in November.
Voiceof San Diego
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
Tom York on Business: After Years-Long Rise, San Diego Apartment Rents Fell in November
How ‘bout a bit of holiday cheer? Rents in San Diego decreased 1.4% month-to-month in November, compared to a 1% drop nationally. This data comes from residential rental listing website ApartmentList.com. The site conducts surveys of rents in national and regional markets on a regular basis. What’s more, rent...
San Diego weekly Reader
The discreet charms of Secret Sister
San Diego appears to be experiencing a golden age of baked goods. At least, I’ve had trouble keeping up with all the capable bakeries doing business around the county. Every other week seems to find me nodding my head as I chew on a fresh loaf of bread, or sweet pastry, thinking “this place is really on to something.” It feels like I’m writing about baked goods as often as hot chicken or birria.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
travelnoire.com
San Diego Man Suing American Airlines After Allegedly Banned For Seat Adjusments
A few years prior, one flier was banned from American Airlines for good after allegedly reclining his seat. The only thing is, he had no idea about it until this year. In February 2022, the man tried to make a reservation with American Airlines and found that he was banned.
thevistapress.com
Take The Oceanside Holiday Challenge
Shop local for the holidays through Dec. 11 and get rewarded!. ONE MORE WEEK! It’s not too late to take our second annual challenge to shop, eat and play local this holiday season! Explore and optionally make purchases at Oceanside businesses, destinations and events during ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local through next Sunday, Dec. 11, for a chance to win local prizes.Just register and download our scavenger hunt mobile app.
