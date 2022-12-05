ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

pacificsandiego.com

Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside. Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Underbelly opens at UCSD

A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly. The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Luxury Bakery Lady M Opens at Westfield UTC

The inventor of the now-famous Mille Crêpes cake has landed in San Diego. Lady M’s latest cake boutique just opened at Westfield UTC on Level 1 next to Forever 21 and near Palm Plaza. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store is offering walk-in service but is not yet taking pre-orders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California

Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The discreet charms of Secret Sister

San Diego appears to be experiencing a golden age of baked goods. At least, I’ve had trouble keeping up with all the capable bakeries doing business around the county. Every other week seems to find me nodding my head as I chew on a fresh loaf of bread, or sweet pastry, thinking “this place is really on to something.” It feels like I’m writing about baked goods as often as hot chicken or birria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Take The Oceanside Holiday Challenge

Shop local for the holidays through Dec. 11 and get rewarded!. ONE MORE WEEK! It’s not too late to take our second annual challenge to shop, eat and play local this holiday season! Explore and optionally make purchases at Oceanside businesses, destinations and events during ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local through next Sunday, Dec. 11, for a chance to win local prizes.Just register and download our scavenger hunt mobile app.
OCEANSIDE, CA

