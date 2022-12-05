Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Entertainment this week: Winter concert, live music, ornament workshop, Noel Nights, photos with Santa
The Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus is excited to present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Tickets to this special concert are on sale now an available for $20, and...
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
Sierra Sun
Food, coat toy drive in motion through mid-December in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For Truckee Community Cares, formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas, operations are in full swing. Collection boxes have been placed around town and this year’s online fundraising link is live. Distribution day is fast approaching and TCC fundraising and collecting efforts are a vital part of helping to celebrate the holiday season.
2news.com
SPCA to Hold 'Meet Santa Paws' Event at Reno Thrift Store
The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a 'Meet Santa Paws' event this Saturday at its thrift store in Reno. The free event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Moana Lane. For additional information, click here. On December 17th, the SPCA will partner with Lithia Reno Subaru...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
Record-Courier
Winter returns to Valley this weekend
Winter weather is forecast to return this weekend with a chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Carson Valley and blizzard conditions in the Sierra that may make travel nearly impossible at times, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Truckee Tavern & Grill’s Mediterranean White Bass
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort offering locals discount at on-site restaurants
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek has announced a special dining discount for local residents available throughout the winter ski season. Additionally, Sandy’s Pub, the resort’s casual restaurant and sports bar, debuts new Sunday breakfast specials for football season. The updated dining experience includes new breakfast-inspired dishes paired with specialty cocktail selections.
Sierra Sun
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
Nevada Appeal
Celebration of life for Brad Bonkowski Monday
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 5, for former Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski at the Nashville Social Club from 2-5 p.m. His family invites anyone whose life has been touched by Brad to join them at the celebration. Bonkowski passed away November 19, after a 16-month battle with an extremely rare cancer.
2news.com
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson
Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow storm brings chain controls and spinouts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow blanketed the Sierra all weekend, making any trip across the mountain pass a dangerous one. “I am planning to head through but it is a tough situation right now,” said Sayed Karimzad, a truck driver traveling along Interstate 80 on Monday. While many truck...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
Nevada Appeal
NWS: Snow coming to Carson City on Friday, Saturday
Carson City can expect some snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with some wind gusts occurring Friday night and rain adding to the mix Saturday morning. Thursday is expected to be calm and cloudy, reaching a high near 40 degrees. On Friday, Carson will see a slight...
2news.com
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel This Weekend
A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit. The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
