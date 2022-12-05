ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in mind, thoughts naturally turn to a new generation and life beyond two men who have dominated the sport for the past 15 years, sharing 12 Ballon d’Or awards and nine Champions League trophies between them. Theirs are big shoes to fill and, to their legion of fans, each one stands alone as the greatest of all time.
KTVZ

Long jumper accused of false information to get Olympic spot

MONACO (AP) — A long jumper and two officials from Albania could face bans after they were accused of submitting false information that helped the athlete get a spot at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Athletics Integrity Unit says it has charged long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, Albanian track federation president Gjegj Ruli and the federation’s general secretary Nikolin Dionisi with disciplinary offenses over a competition held in Albania in May 2021. That was two months before the Tokyo Olympics. Smajlaj was named as the competition winner with a national-record jump of 8.16 meters but the AIU says false information was allegedly used to support that result.
KTVZ

How college tuition in the US compares to the rest of the world

How college tuition in the US compares to the rest of the world. Students studying together outside. The last months of 2022 brought many political surprises. Among them were the rulings of two federal courts that halted President Joe Biden’s student debt relief initiative, which aimed to forgive the debts of tens of millions of people. Shortly after it was first unveiled, the government announced it had to stop the application process while seeking to overturn the court orders to hinder the program.
KTVZ

One-hit wonders of the 1990s

Lou Bega performing on stage. One-hit wonders occupy a unique and emotional place in our collective memory, transporting us to a specific time and era of popular music. You may have never learned the artists’ names or followed them on tour—these weren’t necessarily singers and bands that released hit after hit—but you suddenly find yourself singing every word even if you haven’t heard the song in years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy