Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in mind, thoughts naturally turn to a new generation and life beyond two men who have dominated the sport for the past 15 years, sharing 12 Ballon d’Or awards and nine Champions League trophies between them. Theirs are big shoes to fill and, to their legion of fans, each one stands alone as the greatest of all time.
Croatia v Brazil: World Cup 2022 quarter-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Scott Murray for updates from the first quarter-final at Education City Stadium
Long jumper accused of false information to get Olympic spot
MONACO (AP) — A long jumper and two officials from Albania could face bans after they were accused of submitting false information that helped the athlete get a spot at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Athletics Integrity Unit says it has charged long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, Albanian track federation president Gjegj Ruli and the federation’s general secretary Nikolin Dionisi with disciplinary offenses over a competition held in Albania in May 2021. That was two months before the Tokyo Olympics. Smajlaj was named as the competition winner with a national-record jump of 8.16 meters but the AIU says false information was allegedly used to support that result.
Pentagon fears Viktor Bout, the so-called 'Merchant of Death' the US swapped for Brittney Griner, could restart his old arms business
A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other’s internal affairs. The agreement comes during the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the kingdom, and...
How college tuition in the US compares to the rest of the world
How college tuition in the US compares to the rest of the world. Students studying together outside. The last months of 2022 brought many political surprises. Among them were the rulings of two federal courts that halted President Joe Biden’s student debt relief initiative, which aimed to forgive the debts of tens of millions of people. Shortly after it was first unveiled, the government announced it had to stop the application process while seeking to overturn the court orders to hinder the program.
One-hit wonders of the 1990s
Lou Bega performing on stage. One-hit wonders occupy a unique and emotional place in our collective memory, transporting us to a specific time and era of popular music. You may have never learned the artists’ names or followed them on tour—these weren’t necessarily singers and bands that released hit after hit—but you suddenly find yourself singing every word even if you haven’t heard the song in years.
Jeremy Hunt insists City reforms do not ‘unlearn the lessons’ of 2008 financial crisis – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to, he hopes, boost competition and growth.
EU executive set to reassess Hungary's eligibility for sorely needed aid
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is due to come up with a new assessment on Friday of the state of democracy in Hungary to help the bloc's 26 other member states decide on whether to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of funds.
