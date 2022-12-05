Taft Reid passed away at Cullman Hospital on Nov. 21, 2022. He was born to Cannie Taft and Lavelle Helms Reid on June 18, 1937. He is survived by two children: Luke Taft Reid and Amy Reid Flowers, both great sources of pride for him. He was also proud of his beautiful granddaughters, Ashley Reid and Taylor Flowers. Taft’s siblings include GInnie Reid Higginbotham, Ronald Reid (deceased) and Johnny Reid. His two nieces and five nephews will remember his sense of humor and his passion for Ford products, books about the Civil War, and country music songs. Taft was a resident at Westminster Assisted Living for the last six months where he received the best of care and where he interacted with other residents as well as the capable staff. Taft Reid served four years in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Mr. Reid was an Expert Motor Mechanic and worked at Birmingham Motors until his retirement to his farm where he enjoyed gardening, hunting and entertaining his friends. A graveside memorial service is planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Union Grove.

