Franklin County Times
Belgreen gets pair of wins for Homecoming
The Belgreen Bulldogs swept the Vina Red Devils on Homecoming night with wins in the varsity boys and girls games. Varsity girls senior standout Noelle Willingham was crowned Belgreen’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. In the varsity boys games, Braycen Johnson and Austin James combined for 41 points in a 63-26...
Franklin County Times
Belgreen takes next step toward starting football
Belgreen High School has taken another important step in making football a reality. The Franklin County Board of Education posted a football coaching position this past week, and a hire could be made as soon as the December board meeting or just after Christmas break at the January meeting. Either way, Belgreen will soon tap someone to lead the startup program.
Franklin County Times
Red Bay boys get area win over Sulligent, girls top Tharptown
The Red Bay Tiger boys picked up an area win over the Sulligent Blue Devils Friday, 54-45. Holden Inmon led the way for the Tigers with 13 points, including six of Red Bay’s 12 points in the first quarter. The Blue Devils led the Tigers 13-12 at the end...
Franklin County Times
RHS teams take court versus Deshler, Hamilton
The Russellville High School varsity basketball teams recently faced 4A opponents Deshler and Hamilton on the court. The Golden Tigers’ home game versus Florence scheduled for Nov. 29 was postponed because of the weather. BOYS. Deshler 89, Russellville 80. RHS traveled to Tuscumbia Nov. 28 and fell to Deshler....
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle gets milestone wins over Springville, Muscle Shoals
HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers saw two milestone wins over Springville and Muscle Shoals last weekend. The first came in the Tigers’ 55-54 win over Springville that gave coach Faron Key his 150th win at Hartselle. He is third all-time in wins as the Hartselle head coach trailing Don Pouncy (172 wins) and Johnny Berry (165 wins.)
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Franklin County Times
RCS BOE recognizes Marching Hundred percussion
The Russellville Marching Hundred percussion section has been making itself heard loud and clear. The members received special recognition during the Nov. 29 meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education, honored for winning the 5A Outstanding Percussion Award at the Alabama State Marching Band Competition. “I’m very appreciative...
Franklin County Times
Jingle all the way: Russellville kicks off Christmas
Russellville started the month of December with a big dose of seasonal cheer: first with the Cultura Garden Club’s annual Every Light a Prayer for Peace and Tree Lighting ceremonies. The prayer for peace event has been locally observed and sponsored by the club for more than 30 years....
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ
PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
Obituary: Franklin Taft Reid
Taft Reid passed away at Cullman Hospital on Nov. 21, 2022. He was born to Cannie Taft and Lavelle Helms Reid on June 18, 1937. He is survived by two children: Luke Taft Reid and Amy Reid Flowers, both great sources of pride for him. He was also proud of his beautiful granddaughters, Ashley Reid and Taylor Flowers. Taft’s siblings include GInnie Reid Higginbotham, Ronald Reid (deceased) and Johnny Reid. His two nieces and five nephews will remember his sense of humor and his passion for Ford products, books about the Civil War, and country music songs. Taft was a resident at Westminster Assisted Living for the last six months where he received the best of care and where he interacted with other residents as well as the capable staff. Taft Reid served four years in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Mr. Reid was an Expert Motor Mechanic and worked at Birmingham Motors until his retirement to his farm where he enjoyed gardening, hunting and entertaining his friends. A graveside memorial service is planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Union Grove.
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
Franklin County Times
Education retirees enjoy Honor A Veteran program
The Franklin County Education Retirees Association’s November meeting program, Honor A Veteran, was presented by Master Sgt. Jamie Oliver. Oliver has served 27 years in the military, starting with the 115th Signal Battalion in Russellville. He acknowledged Retired Maj. Gen. Troy Oliver, who encouraged him to choose the military as his career – and he said he has never regretted his choice.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Obituary: Helen Marie Dahlke
Funeral Service for Helen Marie Dahlke, age 89, of Cullman, will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John Bussman officiating, burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Dahlke passed away on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022, at Cullman Long Term Care. She was born March 10, 1933, to Carl Fredrick and Alma Margaret Dahlke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Dahlke. Survivors include her sisters, Frances Dahlke and Betty Dahlke; brothers, Edward (Glena) Dahlke and Michael Dahlke; sister-in-law, Jean Dahlke; and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
franchising.com
Mugshots Grill and Bar Opens Latest Franchise in Florence, Alabama
December 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Florence, AL, November 24, 2022 -(PR.com)- Located in the heart of downtown Florence, this endcap store sits on the corner of N Court St and W Tuscaloosa St. Mugshots Florence will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside, pickup, catering, and delivery services. The menu consists of delicious appetizers, famous burgers, mouth-watering sandwiches, pasta, and more!
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Franklin County Times
Area churches host live nativities
With Thanksgiving festivities in the rearview mirror, many in the community are now getting ready for the coming season of Christmas events. Among two of the choices this year are live nativities hosted by area churches. MOUNTAIN VIEW BAPTIST CHURCH. “It’s a very happy time,” explained Sammy Taylor, pastor of...
wcbi.com
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off employees at each plant, including Miss., Ala.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another well-known company has laid off workers in our area. Tiffin Motorhomes has sent notices to employees at each of its plants that their jobs were cut. The exact numbers aren’t known, but WCBI was told the layoffs impact workers at each of the company’s manufacturing plants, including Belmont and Burnsville in Mississippi and Red Bay, Alabama.
