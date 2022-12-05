Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
Fairfield residents, leaders meet to map out the counties future
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and community leaders of Fairfield County spent their Tuesday mapping out what they want the area to look like. It comes after Fairfield was one of 25 communities awarded the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Grant. This federal grant helps the county host meetings, develop a committee and apply for other grants to help move their county forward.
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia begins new $36 million housing development
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff Fire Department’s Santa Patrol continues tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lugoff Fire Department is showing the big guy in red around town this week!. Santa patrols will take place through December 7 and then on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For a complete list of Santa spottings and where to see Kris...
coladaily.com
Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
‘Breaks my heart’: South Carolina residents still fighting cemetery issues despite dismissed complaints
"It's hurtful we picked a perpetual care cemetery on purpose," Tracey Riley said.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
abccolumbia.com
Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
